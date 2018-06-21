WWE News: Triple H Says A ‘Huge Announcement’ On Women’s Wrestling Is Coming Very Soon

Over the last few years, there have been a lot of developments happening in women's wrestler and something big is coming.

Over the last few days, Triple H has been in the United Kingdom to introduce the new U.K. brand and promote some NXT shows as well as the WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament. Obviously, he has been doing a lot of press while in Europe as there is plenty of attention coming WWE’s way, and that’s what makes his recent reveal so interesting. Triple H has now stated that something big is coming in the world of women’s wrestling.

While attending the second-ever United Kingdom Championship Tournament, Triple H has been putting over some of the great new talents that WWE is interested in. He knows there are many extraordinary wrestlers who would be able to find a great home with the company.

PW Mania pointed out that during his time in the United Kingdom, Triple H spoke of many superstars from every division that the company offers, and one of those is the women’s division. Over the last few years, the women’s divisions on both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live have both started revolutions and brought a new spotlight on all of the superstars.

While speaking of women’s wrestling with Alex McCarthy of Give Me Sport, Triple H and Shawn Michaels both had plenty to say.

Triple H says there is a “huge announcement on women’s wrestling coming very soon”. HBK said he doesn’t think an all-women’s PPV or even an all-women’s brand is “too far away at all”. #WWE — Alex McCarthy (@AlMac_GMS) June 19, 2018

Shawn Michaels was with him as he’s one of the coaches at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando and works a lot with NXT. Since NXT and NXT UK were putting on a show over there, he was going to be around and it’s interesting to hear his thoughts on women’s wrestling as well.

There are actually a number of possibilities as to what Triple H’s “huge announcement” could be in regard to women’s wrestling. Some of the theories being thrown around on social media are:

An all women’s brand to include all women’s wrestlers from all current brands (Raw, SmackDown, and NXT)

A pay-per-view event with a card that is nothing but women’s matches

Another Mae Young Classic tournament

The final option may be the most logical at this point in time as Wrestling Inc. even reported that an announcement about the next Mae Young Classic is expected in the next month or two. It was confirmed earlier this year and it has been thought that the first couple of rounds would be taped in August.

Women’s wrestling has come a long way in just the last five years and it has become much more than just a match or two on each pay-per-view. Female WWE superstars have now had their own Royal Rumble match, been involved in a Hell in a Cell match, and have their own Money in the Bank briefcase and title shot. Triple H’s huge announcement about women’s wrestling will be groundbreaking, but it certainly won’t be the last one.