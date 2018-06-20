Sarah Connor Is Back In ‘Terminator 6,’ Check Out The Set Photos Of Linda Hamilton And Mackenzie Davis

The new film is a reboot and will ignore all sequels past ‘Terminator 2: Judgement Day.’

The first two Terminator films are largely considered some of the best sci-fi action movies of all time. Most critics and fans agree that the first two Terminator movies are the best from the franchise, and Linda Hamilton’s role as Sarah Connor is legendary. While the three other sequels that didn’t feature Hamilton weren’t ranked as highly, avid fans still clamor for more additions to the franchise. Well, there is now good news for supporters of the franchise and of the Sarah Connor character; Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton will be reprising their famed roles in the unnamed Terminator 6 reboot, as Collider reports.

As documented by IMDb, the untitled reboot is directed by Deadpool director Tim Miller. The filmmaker also co-wrote the script with James Cameron and several others, and Cameron is also listed as a producer. Since James Cameron was the writer and director of the first two movies, his involvement in the Terminator reboot is giving fans hope that it will be a worthy addition.

There isn’t much news yet as far as a plot, but it is rumored that the reboot will ignore all sequels past Terminator 2: Judgement Day. This seems to be a trend as of late. The upcoming Halloween film is ignoring all other sequels, and fans of the franchise are largely in support of that. It is likely that this formula will also be welcomed for the Terminator 6 reboot. As reported by IMDb, this new chapter will be the first of a new trilogy.

Mackenzie Davis also stars in the reboot, and the new timeline will allow Sarah Connor and The Terminator to appear, but the film will hand-off the story to new stars. Davis not only has a key role in the reboot, but as reported by Collider, Mackenzie’s character is a key role for the rebooted franchise, and her character is in the same vein as Sarah Connor. This hand-off was also attempted in Terminator Genisys, but that film was ranked the lowest of all the movies in the franchise, and most agreed that the story wasn’t a good setup for any continuations. Hopefully, this time around, fans will get the solid sequel following Judgement Day that they have long awaited for.

Recent set photos featuring Linda Hamilton and Mackenzie Davis have been making its rounds on social media thanks to The Terminator Fans.

FIRST LOOK at Linda Hamilton [Sarah Connor] and Mackenzie Davis on set for ‘Terminator 6’ #Terminator6 pic.twitter.com/Ab0DDcOpoO — BCactionMR.com (@BCactionMR_com) June 20, 2018

Photos of Mackenzie Davis on the set of the Terminator film is a lot. I need a moment. pic.twitter.com/xUNQozwJLz — Jetgirl Says Stuff (@jetgirl78) June 19, 2018

Schwarzenegger recently spoke with The Arnold Fans and commented about the reboot.

“We are starting to shoot Terminator 6 in June to the middle of October…I am looking forward to coming back as the T-800 model. It’s gonna be great with Tim Miller as the director and Jim Cameron is kind of supervising the whole thing.”

Terminator 6 is set to be released on November 22, 2019.