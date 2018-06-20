The band was forced to cancel upcoming shows in their Las Vegas residency at The Palms

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker is back in the hospital and the news isn’t good. Barker seemed to be on the mend, but then he had to be readmitted with an infection on top of the blood clots in both of his arms. Barker has been suffering from various ailments since he was in a plane crash in 2008 that killed four and left Barker burned over 65% of his body.

TMZ is reporting that Travis is now being treated not only for blood clots but for a staph infection and cellulitis, an infection and inflammation in the skin. Barker is now on IV antibiotics in addition to blood thinners to stop the clots from dislodging and moving to his heart, brain, or lungs. Obviously, as a drummer, Barker is particularly concerned with being able to regain full use of his arms.

The band had to cancel shows in their Las Vegas residency after Barker was diagnosed with clots in both of his arms, but they are hoping to reschedule those dates in the fall.

Despite the bad news, sources say that Barker is keeping a positive attitude and is focusing on his recovery and getting out of the hospital.

Travis Barker is currently under the care of a medical team #Blink182https://t.co/xTiQX3k8gT — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) June 15, 2018

People Magazine says that Travis is focusing on his recovery. The band released a statement explaining the situation to fans.

“Friends, Travis Barker is suffering from blood clots in both arms and unfortunately cannot perform until cleared to do so by his medical team. The situation is being closely monitored. Due to this situation, it is with great regret that the blink-182 ‘Kings of the Weekend’ Las Vegas residency dates this weekend must be rescheduled.”

Barker added that he can’t wait to get back to his drum kit, but for right now, he’s restricted from playing.

“Drumming is my life and it kills me that I can’t perform for you guys this weekend. I hope to be back as soon as I can.”

Travis Barker has fought his way through a number of health crises since the 2008 plane crash which he survived but endured a long recovery from his burns and other wounds. Barker reportedly suffered PTSD and survivor’s guilt which was compounded when his friend and fellow plane crash survivor DJ Adam Goldstein died afterward of a drug overdose.

Travis credits his love for his children with his recovery.

“I’m not suffering from any of the demons that I had. My kids are my everything. They were a huge part of my recovery. They are my everything. I don’t even want to think about my life without them.”

New Las Vegas dates will be announced when they are available.