Kim Kardashian Shares Video Posing In Her Underwear As She Shows Off Tiny Waist

Kim showed off her incredibly toned body in a new Instagram Stories video.

Kim Kardashian is showing off her tiny waist while posing in a dark two-piece on a video posted to Instagram Stories. Hollywood Life reports that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed her seriously toned body in a new clip she shared on social media on June 19, where she claimed she was packing for a trip.

The site reported that Kardashian was posing very seductively in the video she shared with fans on the social media site this week, which showed her kneeling on the floor of her closet in what appeared to be matching underwear including a green bralette top.

Kim’s tiny waist was on full display, as was the rest of her hard work in the gym including her toned middle and legs, as she knelt on the floor in front of a wall made up of mirrors.

The mom of three could then be seen tilting her head from side to side as she filmed herself in the mirror of her pretty huge walk-in wardrobe as racks of clothing and shoes could be seen in the background of the upload.

Though she didn’t appear to be doing too much putting clothes in suitcases in the video, Kardashian wrote alongside the clip that she was “packing…” suggesting that she was preparing for a trip out of Los Angeles.

Kim’s been very open about how she keeps herself in such good shape in the past, most recently revealing her exercise secrets on her official app.

People reported in February that the mom of three shared her fitness secrets to get and stay toned, where she revealed that she does a lot of exercises such as kickbacks, back squats, sumo deadlifts, and weighted hip thrusts.

Kim works out with a trainer who comes to her house six days a week, Body and Soul Australia reports. The site claimed that she works out for an hour and a half each session before taking on mommy duties to her three children: North, Saint, and Chicago.

But it’s not just in the gym where Kardashian puts in the effort to keep her incredible body toned, as she also abides by a strict diet to keep in shape.

Prevention confirmed that Kardashian is also no stranger to a detox when she wants to lose weight in a hurry in addition to her strict diet.

She revealed on social media in April that she was on a detox to lose weight before for the annual Met Gala.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

“I have the Met Gala coming up and I’ve worked so hard working out, but I started eating a lot of sweets and I wanted to just change my food patterns to eat healthier and cut sugar out of my life as much as I can,” the site reported that the reality star wrote on her official app.

Kardashian then revealed that she’d lost an impressive 5 pounds in just four days a result of the cleanse, which first saw her replace at least one meal with a shake for the first four days.

Kim then only drank shakes and herbal tea for the final three days of the 10 day detox.