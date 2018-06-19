Kendall Jenner Reportedly Takes Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson’s Side In Family Feud Over Cheating Drama

Kendall Jenner is reportedly sticking by her sister Khloe Kardashian’s decision to stay with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, after his shocking cheating scandal back in April. However, not all members of the famous family are being so supportive.

According to a June 19 report by Radar Online, Kendall Jenner is the only one of Khloe Kardashian’s sisters who is really supporting her through the cheating scandal now that she and Tristan Thompson are back home in L.A.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson recently moved back to California for the summer to be near her famous family. The pair arrived back home over the weekend and even celebrated Father’s Day in Khloe’s Calabasas mansion. On Monday, the couple were spotted out and about and were seen heading into the Peppermint Club. Kendall Jenner and her rumored boyfriend, NBA star Ben Simmons, were also in attendance at the club.

Now, sources are revealing that there is a bit of a family feud going on when it comes to Khloe’s relationship with Tristan, but Kendall is said to be defending her older sister’s decision.

“Kendall and Khloe don’t care what their sisters think, and they never really have. Kendall understands cheating from all angles. She is into Ben, and it just so happens that him and Tristan are tight. The way Kendall sees it, as long as Khloe is happy then she is happy for her.”

sister power… girl power ???????? A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Aug 16, 2017 at 7:39am PDT

As many fans already know, Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian back in April when photos and a video of him kissing and groping multiple other women surfaced online just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter, True. Kardashian decided to stay in Cleveland with her NBA baller boyfriend and work on the relationship, much to her family’s protest.

In addition, an insider claims that both Kendall and Khloe are tired of the L.A. scene. The source says that Jenner hasn’t felt safe there since she had to deal with a stalker, and Khloe reportedly has been unhappy in the city since before starting her relationship with Tristan, which could explain why she remained in Cleveland so long after her daughter’s birth. The source also adds that the sisters are tired of living in Kim Kardashian’s shadow.

“Khloe and Kendall are sick and tired of living in Kim’s shadow for their entire lives and when they are in L.A., they have no choice. It is the Kim show all day, every day,” the insider dished.