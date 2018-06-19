WWE Spoilers: Huge Title Change Takes Place During NXT UK Show At Royal Albert Hall

Many wondered why it didn't happen this past Saturday, but this was the better option.

This past Saturday night at NXT Takeover, many thought that the tag team of Danny Birch and Oney Lorcan would capture the NXT Tag Team Titles, but it didn’t happen. The Undisputed Era was able to hold onto the titles in a great match that kicked off that WWE Network special in a great way. On Tuesday, WWE held a special NXT UK show at Royal Albert Hall which had the titles on the line again, but this time against the team known as Mustache Mountain.

Tuesday’s event took place at Royal Albert Hall in London, England, and some of the matches are set to air on the WWE Network next week. If you don’t want to know what happens before Tuesday, June 26, 2018, stop reading now as there are spoilers ahead.

It is going to be quite difficult to not find this out in advance, though, as the official website of WWE and their social media accounts put it out there for all to see. Immediately after the title change took place, WWE tweeted out a picture of the new champs and had a video of the title win on their Instagram.

Tyler Bate and Trent Seven are known as Moustache Mountain and one of the best tag teams in the world. They faced off against Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly who are also an extremely strong tag team representing the Undisputed Era, but this time, the result was different.

Yes, two members of the group collectively known as British Strong Style captured the NXT Tag Team Titles in front of a wild and thrilled crowd at Royal Albert Hall. It may be needless to say, but the fans lost their collective mind when the finish took place and the titles changed hands.

The taping at Royal Albert Hall was announced a while back by WWE, and it is for the United Kingdom Championship. Obviously, the company wanted to make it an even bigger show by giving the fans some NXT matches as well, and this one did not disappoint.

Trent & Tyler win the NXT tag titles!!!! what a bloody match to kick this show off! #NXTUK #WWEUKCT pic.twitter.com/uUOeHpnUg1 — Dave Green (@dagreeno) June 19, 2018

All of this is part of a huge deal that has WWE trying to become much bigger in the United Kingdom. As reported by Pro Wrestling Sheet, NXT UK is going to be a new show and almost an entirely new brand for the company as well.

British wrestling icon Johnny Saint is the new United Kingdom brand in WWE which will have a men’s division, women’s division, and tag team division. Pete Dunne already holds the UK Championship and the other two divisions are going to get title belts of their own as well. Fans in Europe do not have to wait very long for solid WWE action any longer as they now have their own brand and kicking it off with Moustache Mountain winning the NXT Tag Titles is a great way to introduce it.