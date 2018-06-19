‘Younger’ Star Sutton Foster’s Anti-Aging Beauty And Diet Secrets

The 43-year-old actress plays a 20-something publishing assistant on TV.

Like most actresses, Sutton Foster makes an effort to look young so she can look good for the cameras. But the 43-year-old Broadway veteran has added pressure because she plays a 20-something publishing assistant on her TV series, Younger.

Foster’s character Liza Miller is a 40-something divorced New Jersey mom who pretends she’s in her 20s in order to get a job in the competitive New York City publishing world.

To play the part, Sutton’s on-screen alter ego wears form-fitting, youthful clothes and sports fun, carefree hairstyles. To look the part of a 20-something Brooklynite, Sutton follows an organic diet and exercises almost every day.

“I’m very aware of everything I put in my mouth—the ingredients, whether the meats are antibiotic-free, or if the fruits and veggies are organic,” Sutton told the New Potato.

‘Less About Vanity And More About Longevity’

Foster said she subsisted on junk food and soda during her youth and early 20s, but overhauled her diet when she hit 30, and again after she turned 40. She said she was motivated to embrace an active lifestyle more for health reasons than just to look good in a bikini.

“It was less about vanity and more about longevity…and wanting to stay healthy so that I could have a longer life,” Sutton said. “I have heart disease and cancer in my family.”

Sutton said she usually eats the same meals every day. Breakfast is typically coffee with an apple, green juice, or eggs with avocado. Lunch is a chicken salad with avocado or a peanut butter smoothie, and dinner is oftentimes salmon with roasted vegetables.

Including healthy fats in your diet such as avocado and olive oil can prevent wrinkles and keep your skin smooth and supple, Fox News reported.

Foster said she still enjoys her favorite guilty pleasures like chocolate cake in moderation but generally eats healthy and limits processed foods.

For exercise, Sutton does Pilates workouts, takes spinning classes, and likes yoga. Foster said she used to dread going to the gym, but really started to like it once she changed her mindset about exercise.

“I think of fitness as being about heart health and staying strong and agile. That actually makes me go to the gym,” she said. “Now it’s become more routine, like brushing my teeth.”

Sutton Foster’s anti-aging beauty secrets include moisturizer, eye cream, daily flossing, stress management, and getting plenty of sleep. Foster, who’s happily married to screenwriter Ted Griffin, adopted a little girl in 2017.