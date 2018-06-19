Miranda Lambert Opens Up About Her Flaws: ‘I Break Hearts’

Miranda knows she's not perfect.

Miranda Lambert is opening up about her personal life and struggles. The country music singer is laying it all out on the line as she reveals she knows she’s not a perfect person.

Lambert tells HITS Daily Double that her very public divorce from Blake Shelton back in 2015 was a source of major heartbreak for her and that she channeled her feelings into her songwriting.

“2015 pushed me into a writing mode I’ve never been in before. It’s very humbling to be hurt, and I have to be honest. My fans expect that from me. I was going through a divorce very publicly, and thank the Lord I am a writer. That meant I could find some way to deal with it, that people could say, ‘I get it — I’ve been there too.’ And ‘It’s why I related to you because I went through the same thing,'” Lambert said of writing her album, The Weight Of These Wings.

Miranda Lambert went on to reveal that she understands she has many flaws, just like any other person. However, the singer says she likes to be “honest” about her shortcomings, adding that she has had her heart broken in the past, and knows that she has broken some hearts of her own.

“I am who I am. I am honest about being flawed. That’s all I can be, you know? I cuss. I drink. I get divorced and get my heart broken. I break hearts.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Miranda Lambert is rumored to be dating Evan Felker, the lead singer of Turnpike Troubadours. The band began touring with Lambert back in February, and by April, Lambert had ended her two-year relationship with singer Anderson East while Felker had filed for divorce from his wife, Staci Nelson.

Rumors have been flying about Miranda Lambert and Evan Felker for months now, and his estranged wife is adding fuel to the fire. Staci Nelson recently hinted on Instagram that Evan had called her by posting a photo of a bottle of wine with the couple’s initials printed on the label.

“The awkward coincidence phoning in on his big night. Hi baby, This is the wine I was served which is sorta perfect,” Felker captioned the photo with two heart emojis, adding, “Such is life. #evanfelker”

Previous reports claim that Staci Nelson was blindsided by Evan Felker’s divorce filing and that he and Miranda Lambert may have been cheating on their significant others while on tour together.