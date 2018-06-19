Kristen Doute Reportedly Booted From ‘Vanderpump Rules’ According To ‘Radar Online’

Kristen isn't bringing enough drama these days for 'Vanderpump Rules' producers.

A shocking announcement regarding the cast of Vanderpump Rules has left fans reeling in its aftermath. A new rumor, exclusively revealed by Radar Online, claims Kristen Doute has been kicked off the cast of Vanderpump Rules ahead of Season 7. Kristen was one of the founding SURvers of the extremely popular Bravo reality series which debuted back in 2013 and was the center of all the drama for several seasons. Radar Online is reporting Kristen was demoted to a friend of the cast for not having a strong storyline the past several seasons, meaning she wasn’t bringing the drama.

“She doesn’t have a lot of drama in her life these days,” a source told Radar.

For several seasons now, Kristen has been dating boyfriend Brian Carter and the two haven’t had any troubles that viewers have seen played out on screen. Last season, the only instance when Kristen got much airtime was over a rumor that she hooked up with ex-boyfriend James Kennedy while on a trip to Mexico. Kristen threw a drink in James’ face during a group dinner and that was the extent of her story for the season.

Fans are already reacting to the news on social media, with many very upset at her removal from the main cast.

Exclusive: #VanderpumpRules star kicked off the cast for new season – find out how didn't make the cut! https://t.co/ularR4hVI2 — Radar Online (@radar_online) June 19, 2018

“My day was GREAT until I found out @kristendoute is off Vanderpump rules next season,” one fan tweeted.

“Honestly HOW DARE Vanderpump Rules not allow queen Kristen Doute back!!!!” another added.

Longtime viewers of Vanderpump Rules know the drama Kristen can bring to the table, after watching Seasons 1-3 where her relationship with Tom Sandoval was the center of everything at SUR. Kristen eventually acquired the nickname “Crazy Kristen” over her fighting with Tom, and her cheating scandal with best friend Stassi Schroeder’s ex-boyfriend Jax Taylor.

Some fans are asking for the removal of Scheana Shay or Brittany Cartwright over Kristen, but it appears as if the decision has already been made. Kristen has not yet commented on the rumors on social media but has regularly been appearing with the Vanderpump Rules gang in many of her posts. Kristen was present for L.A. Pride weekend with the rest of the cast, which is a staple episode in every season. She also recently attended the MTV Movie Awards with the cast regarding their nomination for Best Reality Series.

Season 7 of Vanderpump Rules is currently filming and will premiere at 2018’s end or the beginning of 2019.