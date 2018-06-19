Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Has Baby Fever After Celebrating With Alex Rodriguez On Father’s Day

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are reportedly in a very good place in their relationship. Things are going so well that JLO has allegedly started to get baby fever and is imagining having another child, this time with A-Rod.

According to a June 19 report by Hollywood Life, Jennifer Lopez, 48, and Alex Rodriguez, 42 celebrated a very fun and happy Father’s Day together on Sunday with their children. The day was reportedly so wonderful that it started JLO thinking about having another child.

As fans of the couple already know, Jennifer Lopez is the mother of 10-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony. Meanwhile, Alex Rodriguez also has two children, Ella, 10, and Natasha, 13, with his former wife. Together, the six of them make an adorable blended family, although JLo and A-Rod are not married, at least not yet.

“During Father’s Day she saw a certain side of Alex that impressed her, and seeing all along the father that Alex is has her thinking about maybe trying for one more with Alex,” one insider dished on Lopez’s baby fever.

However, the source goes on to say that Jennifer Lopez did a bit more thinking on the subject of having another child and came to the conclusion that she would be happy to keep the couple’s blended family just as it is and focus on getting married to Alex Rodriguez, rather than having his child.

“After a little more thinking, she’s realizing what they have together already is great, and she would be just as happy with the family she has now. She is actually mostly looking forward to making Alex her future husband instead of her future baby daddy. That is her priority moving forward.”

“Our life right now is incredibly wonderful. Between our kids and our work, we’re truly blessed,” Jennifer Lopez previously told Entertainment Tonight about her current situation with Alex Rodriguez.

On Father’s Day, Alex Rodriguez shared a sweet photo of himself, Jennifer Lopez, and their children. The former New York Yankee revealed how important being a father is to him, calling it the “greatest job in the world,” while encouraging every single dad to never stop trying to be the best father they can be to their children.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jennifer Lopez’s World Of Dance co-star, Jenna Dewan, reveals that she believes JLo and Alex Rodriguez will get engaged very soon and share a beautiful life together with all of their children.