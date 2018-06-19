‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Family Gather To Support Lani, Lucas & Chloe Celebrate

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that there will be a dark cloud over Salem citizens this week as one of their own deals with a tragedy. However, there will be a bit of celebrating as well, as two couples will hit the town together to rejoice in their happiness.

According to Soap Hub, members of the Horton and Brady families will gather together at the hospital to support Lani Price (Sal Stowers) as she is forced to have an emergency c-section due to pregnancy complications.

As many Days of our Lives fans know, Lani has been dealing with pregnancy issues throughout the entire six months she’s been pregnant. However, this time is much more serious, and Dr. Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) is now telling her that she will have to go under the knife and deliver the baby three months early.

Of course, Lani will be scared to death about going into labor, but there is no choice. The baby must be delivered. Family and friends will get together at the hospital and pray for Lani and the life of her unborn child as she goes under the knife. It will be a tense time for all involved. While under sedation, Lani will have a beautiful vision of her life with her child and the man she loves, JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss). Sadly, Lani’s dreams may be dashed when she wakes up.

Days of our Lives viewers will watch as while at the hospital, Lani’s father, Abe (James Reynolds), will share a nice moment with Eli Grant (Lamon Archey), who is the father of Lani’s child. It seems Eli will be just as worried about the baby as Lani is, and Abe may be able to help settle his nerves as the two men pray for mother and child to come out of surgery safely.

Meanwhile, in another part of Salem, two couples will get together to celebrate a new chance at life and love. Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) and his girlfriend Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) will share a meal with his sister Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) and her man Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan). The couples will celebrate Chloe’s safe homecoming as well as moving forward in life after the many losses and heartbreaks they have had to endure over the years.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC. Check your local listings for times.