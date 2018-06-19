‘One Piece’ Chapter 909 Spoilers, Release Date: Eiichiro Oda Taking A One-Week Break

Will Im-sama order the execution of the Nefertari Clan?

One Piece Chapter 909 won’t be coming out soon as popular manga creator Eiichiro Oda decided to take a one-week break. At Reddit, a One Piece fan named Kirosh revealed that the upcoming chapter will be officially released on July 2, 2018, while spoilers are expected to surface on June 29, 2018. Lots of things have happened in the previous chapter, and fans have already started making their own predictions on what will happen next.

One Piece Chapter 908, which is currently available at Mangastream, marked the official start of the Reverie. The kings and queens of great nations are currently having discussions regarding their concerns and things that they want to change in the World Government. One of the great leaders who is expected to talk about a very sensitive topic is King Nefertari Cobra of Alabasta Kingdom.

Despite his deteriorating health, Cobra decided to attend the Reverie to ask the World Government about the Poneglyphs and the participation of the Nefertari Clan in the Void Century. As revealed in One Piece Chapter 908 by the Five Elders, the Nefertari family is one of the 20 bloodlines who founded the World Government. However, they were considered traitors after they decided to remain in the lower realms.

The Five Elders learned that Cobra wanted to talk to them, and they are thinking that the king of Alabasta might have noticed something about what is really happening in the World Government. According to Otakukart, One Piece Chapter 909 could feature Cobra being in a dangerous situation after having a conversation with the Five Elders.

“In One Piece 909, I think we’ll also be seeing the Reverie progressing to day 2. Maybe the Gorosei will join, and they’ll be asked about the Poneglyphs. I’m sure that by the end of this arc, Cobra will be in a very tight spot. Speaking of Cobra, it seems Im really wants to get rid of Vivi, which tells me something is going down with Alabasta.”

What are the secrets of Mary Geoise? Hopefully ‘One Piece’ Chapter 907 has answers https://t.co/bnYrDUpW52 pic.twitter.com/1ooiY9z14H — Newsweek (@Newsweek) June 5, 2018

Before participating in the Reverie, the Five Elders met with Im, who is believed to be the most powerful man in the World Government. With how they acted towards him, it seems like the Five Elders are taking orders from Im. At One Piece Chapter 908, Im was seen tearing the wanted posters of Monkey D. Luffy and Blackbeard while stabbing the pictures of Princess Shirahoshi and Princess Vivi. The Five Elders asked the mysterious man if there is someone he wants to be eliminated soon. There is a strong possibility that King Cobra and Princess Vivi are one of the next targets of the World Government.