Sofia Richie And Scott Disick’s Relationship Back To Normal, Couple Reportedly Living Together Again

Things are reportedly back to normal for Sophia Richie and her beau, Scott Disick.

As the Inquisitr reported a few weeks ago, the couple’s relationship appeared to be on the rocks after the 19-year-old found out that Disick had allegedly cheated on her while he was in Miami. At the time, Richie was informed that Disick has been with another woman during a recent trip to Florida and later photos of Scott and the mystery woman getting close surfaced. Apparently, that was the last straw for Sofia Richie, who allegedly called it quits with Disick.

But in another report days later, the Inquisitr shared that the couple shot down breakup rumors. On his Instagram story, Disick shared a TMZ headline that read “Sofia Richie and Scott Disick Still Together” but he added his own comment saying, “we had no idea we even broke up but thanks for thinking of us.” And now a source close to People is also confirming that Richie has moved back into Disick’s home.

“Sofia again lives with him. Everything seems good now. It’s back to normal,” the source dished.

And contrary to Scott’s post, the same source says that the couple did indeed breakup after the questionable photographs leaked but the couple allegedly hashed things out shortly after and it was smooth sailing from there on out.

Furthermore, Riche spent Father’s Day with Disick and his three children, Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3. The group was spotted out and about at one of Scott’s favorite restaurants, Nobu in Malibu, California. The pair looked super casual for the occasion with Scott Disick in pair of baggy, camo print cargo pants with a tan shirt and a hoodie and Richie wearing a sage green oversized jacket with matching fitted pants and a black crop top.

But to make things complicated, Richie was conflicted on how to spend her Father’s Day. It was reported that she wanted to split the time with Disick and her own father, Lionel Richie, but allegedly, Lionel didn’t want to share his day with Disick as he does not approve of the couple’s relationship, especially due to the huge age gap.

“Lionel doesn’t want Scott around on Father’s day and Sofia is not happy about it. She has been arguing with her dad to be more accepting and patient with her boyfriend. But it’s hard for her dad to keep an open mind because Scott is so much older than his daughter and he has such a bad boy reputation.”

Whatever the case may be, one thing is for sure — there is almost always drama surrounding the couple’s relationship.