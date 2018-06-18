Marco Rubio Says Kanye West Is In The Middle Of ‘Complicated’ Pusha T And Drake Fight

Marco Rubio took a brief break from politics on Friday to weigh in on the hip hop beef between Kanye West, Pusha T and Drake.

Rubio shared a video on Twitter Friday with the headline “Kanye West’s new album?” In it the Republican senator who once campaigned to become the U.S. president in 2016 admitted that while he hasn’t listened to West’s latest album Ye just yet, he knew about the “complicated” rap “fight” involving the rap mogul.

“I don’t know anything about Kanye West’s new album other than I guess he premiered it out there in Wyoming and invited a bunch of people,” Rubio said in the video. “He’s an interesting guy. Actually he’s in the middle of that Pusha T and Drake fight cause he…No Drake comes from…That thing is so complicated.”

Last month rappers Pusha T and Drake traded verbal jabs in a series of diss tracks. After Pusha T released the song “Infared” where he spoke about Drake’s alleged ghostwriter, the latter responded with “Duppy” where he mentioned his opponent’s love interest and that he wrote for West.

Pusha T came back with “The Story of Adidon” that alleged Drake was hiding a child from the world. Hip hop The feud between the pair started long before last month.

What do you think of Kanye West’s new album? pic.twitter.com/w1207wVgZ0 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 15, 2018

In 2012, fans witnessed Pusha T diss Drake in the song “Exodus 23:1.” In a recent Hot 97 interview with New York City radio personality Funkmaster Flex the rapper explained that his issues with Drake came about after he initially had issues with his record label heads Lil Wayne and Birdman.

It may come as no surprise to Rubio supporters that the politician is familiar with current events in the rap world. He has previously spoken publicly about his thoughts on Jay Z, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj and Eminem.

In a 2012 GQ interview he listed “Straight Outta Compton” by N.W.A, “Killuminati” by Tupac and “Lose Yourself” by Eminem as his favorite rap songs. Rubio went in depth about his appreciation for Eminem who he admitted is harder to listen to now that he has children.

“The only guy that speaks at any sort of depth is, in my mind, Eminem. He’s a guy that does music that talks about the struggles of addiction and before that violence, with growing up in a broken family, not being a good enough father,” Rubio said. “So, you know that’s what I enjoy about it. It’s harder to listen to than ever before because I have a bunch of kids and you just can’t put it on.”