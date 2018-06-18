Charles Barkley Gives Hilarious Answer On ‘Celebrity Family Feud,’ Steve Harvey Left Agape

The NBA legend may want to stick to shooting hoops to earn points.

Charles Barkley may want to rethink a side career as a game show contestant—and his fans may want to avoid him at houses of worship as well. The NBA legend gave the most inappropriate answer ever during his recent stint on Celebrity Family Feud. During his appearance on the ABC reboot of the classic TV game show, which you can see below, Barkley was part of TNT’s team of basketball announcers, Inside the NBA, as they played for charity against of team of MLB all-stars.

After Celebrity Family Feud host Steve Harvey posed the survey question, “If a man’s zipper breaks at church, what might he use to cover it up?” Charles Barkley delivered the worst possible answer when he replied, without hesitation, “A child.”

Steve Harvey, who has surely seen it all during his many years as host of the TV game show, was so stunned that his mouth dropped open in horror. Meanwhile, Barkley’s Celebrity Family Feud teammate, Ernie Johnson Jr., walked over to the MLB side to disassociate himself from the NBA superstar’s team.

As players from both teams, including Kenny “The Jet” Smith, Kristen Ledlow, Johnny Damon, Jennie Finch, and more shook their heads in disbelief out over Charles’ bad Family Feud answer, fellow Inside the NBA star Shaquille O’Neal quipped that Barkley was going to get them all arrested.

“The man gonna get us locked up,” Shaq said. “Not a good answer. Put your hands behind your back. You’re under arrest.”

Unfortunately, Charles Barkley put his foot in his mouth even further when he tried to clarify his answer to the question.

“I meant a baby!” Barkley insisted, which caused host Steve Harvey to give him an animated eye roll before bursting into laughter.

Charles Barkley Gives Worst Possible Right Answer On 'Family Feud' https://t.co/N1eSzO3qaJ — TMZ (@TMZ) June 18, 2018

Still, Charles Barkley isn’t the only person who answered this Family Feud survey question with the questionable answer. When Harvey called up to the Celebrity Family Feud powers-that-be to ask if “somebody’s child” was on the board as a survey response, the answer “a person” popped up, earning Barkley’s team a surprising three points.

For the record, much more suitable answers to this Celebrity Family Feud question included a bible/hymnal, shirt tail, and coat/jacket. Those responses landed much higher on the survey and kept Steve Harvey from going into hysterics.

You can see Charles Barkley delivering his crazy answer on Celebrity Family Feud below.

Celebrity Family Feud airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC.