‘Fixer Upper’ Star Chip Gaines Talks His ‘Legacy’ In Emotional Father’s Day Post

The HGTV star spoke of what he wants to leave behind for his soon-to-be brood of five.

Former HGTV star Chip Gaines may have achieved many personal goals in his life as the co-founder of the Magnolia empire of retail and construction businesses, a star of Fixer Upper, and a two-time New York Times bestselling author, but none of his accomplishments matter without the role that pushes him towards greatness every day, being a father.

Gaines, the husband of Joanna and one half of a lifestyle brand that promotes home and family, remarked to Country Living Magazine what he feels is his most important legacy of all, and what he hopes to pass down to his brood of (soon-to-be) five children.

“I really believe that I am the luckiest guy in the world to father these four (soon-to-be five) beautiful babies,” he said in an interview with Country Living. “Hands down, it’s my favorite job of all.”

The former HGTV superstar marked Father’s Day with a touching interview about how he feels fatherhood has impacted him both personally and professionally and what he hopes his life sets forth as an example to his own children.

The contractor and wife, Joanna, are expecting their fifth child, a baby boy due this summer. The couple is already parents to Drake, Ella, Duke, and Emmie.

In the Country Living interview, the former HGTV star hoped to honor his own father by passing down his legacy to his own children. “My dad taught me about the true value of hard work,” he stated. “He taught me about the importance of honoring your commitments and pursuing your passions with a sense of tenacity.”

“I’ve worked really hard to make these values a part of my daily life not just for me, but for the kids because I really believe it’s less about what you do, and more so how you do it that defines your character,” he said. “And I hope to pass all of those things on to our kids—just like my dad did for me.”

Gaines was hopeful his Father’s Day would follow the path of Father’s Day’s past, longstanding traditions that make him happy year after year. “The kids always pour their little hearts into homemade gifts, and I’d say there’s a pretty good chance I’ll wake up to the smell of Jo’s biscuits in the oven,” he says. “That’s a great day in my book!”

“I’ll never forget my first Father’s Day after our oldest son, Drake, was born,” he continued to Country Living. “I remember feeling such an overwhelming sense of pride and gratitude for being blessed with the gift of fatherhood, and those feelings have only intensified over the years.”