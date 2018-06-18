‘Big Brother Celebrity’ Stars To Host Season 20 Recap Show

Celebrity superfans Ross Mathews and Marisa Jaret Winokur are back for 'Big Brother 20.'

Big Brother fans will recognize two of the franchise’s biggest superfans on a newly announced recap show that will take the place of Jeff Schroeder’s previous CBS All Access show. Longtime Big Brother host Julie Chen has announced that Big Brother: Celebrity champ Marissa Jaret Winokur and runner-up/America’s Favorite Houseguest Ross Mathews will host a new post-Big Brother show called Off the Block. The show will be a weekly recap similar to the popular show former houseguest Jeff Schroeder hosted for CBS All Access, but Off the Block will air on Facebook Watch instead of CBS’ online channel, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Julie Chen posted a video announcement to social media to explain why Marissa Jaret Winokur and Ross Mathews were chosen to host the new Big Brother show that will air during the franchise’s landmark 20th season.

“We love them so much, who better to continue the conversation after I’m talking to them. Plus they are super fans!” Julie Chen said.

The first episode of Off the Block airs June 29 and will post every Friday on Facebook through the summertime reality show’s finale in September.

You can see Julie Chen’s announcement about the new Off the Block show below.

The #BB20 HGs will be revealed tomorrow… #ButFirst, I have more BB news! #BBCeleb alums @MarissaJWinokur and @helloross are back… and hosting a new show called "Off the Block with Ross and Marissa" on Facebook Watch every Friday this summer! @CBSBigBrother pic.twitter.com/rlNOwVe0XH — Julie Chen (@JulieChen) June 18, 2018

Earlier this year, Marissa Jaret Winokur was the winner of Celebrity Big Brother’s$250,000 grand prize, while runner-up Ross Mathews won $50,000 and also took home the coveted America’s Favorite Houseguest title, nabbing an extra $25,000. The duo beat out celebrity houseguests that included Cosby Show kid Keshia Knight Pulliam, Real Housewives star Brandi Glanville, NBA player Metta World Peace, Apprentice star-turned-White House staffer Omarosa Manigault, and many more.

Ross and Marissa’s Off the Block will replace Jeff Schroeder’s longtime CBS All Access recap show, which he started hosting during the 14th season of the CBS reality show. Schroeder routinely interviewed Big Brother houseguests before and after they entered the house and after their evictions. Schroeder is a two-time Big Brother contestant who met his wife, Jordan Lloyd, on the 11th season of the show where she was crowned the winner.

Last summer, Jeff Schroeder joined the Daily Blast Live team in Denver. Jeff c0-hosts the nationally syndicated news and entertainment show alongside fellow media personalities, including journalist Sam Schacher (CNN, Dr. Drew), L.A. morning-show host Tory Shulman (Sam in the Morning), Growing Pains actress Tracey Gold, fitness expert Jen Widerstrom (The Biggest Loser), and more.

For 2017, Big Brother legend Dr. Will Kirby took over the reins for Schroeder’s annual Big Brother backyard interviews.

Big Brother Season 20 premieres Wednesday, June 27 on CBS.