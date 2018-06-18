Tamra Judge Bares It All In Racy Selfie, Says She Is ‘Proud’ Of Her ‘Hard Work’

Tamra Judge is going all the way out for her fifth wedding anniversary. As the Inquisitr reported, the reality star is in Mexico with her husband as they celebrate five years of marriage. After everything they have been through over the last several months, a getaway was something they needed.

In true Tamra Judge fashion, she showed off all of her assets in her latest round of photos. According to Radar Online, the nude selfies she posted on Instagram garnered a lot of attention. Judge talked about how she was “proud” of all of the “hard work” she put into making her body look like it does. Of course, she also captioned it, “Let the s*** talking begin” knowing that the reception may be mixed. Judge has deleted the photo, but it can be found on social media anyway.

A brand new season of The Real Housewives of Orange County is set to begin in July. The trailer offered a look into the medical issues Eddie Judge was suffering, something that has been talked about on social media. Tamra Judge has been asking for prayers for her husband who has undergone five heart surgeries in almost as many months. He was cleared to travel to Mexico, so the couple is making the most of their time together celebrating their relationship.

At almost 50, Tamra Judge is happy to show off her body. She has received some negative comments about her post, some of the issues being that she is a business owner and a grandmother. It doesn’t seem to phase Judge who proudly showed off her backside in the now-deleted Instagram post. After being on The Real Housewives of Orange County for so many years, the reality star is used to hearing the negative remarks about how she looks and acts.

Despite the negativity, some of her fellow Housewives friends liked the photo. Tamra Judge has worked hard on keeping herself fit, even competing in bodybuilding competitions. After all of the ups and downs the last few months have dealt her, Judge wanted to show off her hot body to the world. Celebrating in Mexico is something she is enjoying, especially with her husband by her side. They have had both good and bad times, but surviving the first five years of marriage while filming The Real Housewives of Orange County is a big accomplishment. Working hard to achieve a body like Judge isn’t an easy feat, and showing off her assets to the world is definitely a way to garner some attention.