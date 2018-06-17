WWE News: Daniel Bryan Being Promoted For Huge Show After Current Contract Expires

With his contract espiring at the beginning of September, Bryan is already scheduled for an event in October.

Daniel Bryan’s unexpected return to the ring earlier this year was something that most wrestling fans thought may never happen again. Now, he’s back in the ring regularly and is back in action thanks to being cleared by WWE’s doctors, but will he stay with the company for good? As reported by Inquisitr last month, Bryan is still working on a WWE contract that expires in just a few months, but he’s already being advertised for a huge event after that date.

It is now common knowledge that Daniel Bryan’s current contract with WWE expires on Sept. 1, 2018, and he is still working on that deal. According to Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of Wrestling Inc., Bryan hasn’t yet signed a new contract which has many people wondering what is going on.

That happens to be the exact same day that Cody Rhodes’ All In event is taking place in Chicago, but Bryan isn’t even sure if he could appear there if he were no longer with WWE.

Still, that’s not the big event that he is being advertised for, but it is one being held by the company he’s currently employed by. As announced by Vince McMahon on the official website of WWE just a few days ago, Australia is getting a huge show in October and Bryan is advertised for it.

WWE

Vince McMahon officially announced the Super Show-Down in Australia which will be headlined by Triple H taking on The Undertaker for the last time. It’s taking place on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Australia, and it is going to be absolutely huge.

As you can see by the image above, WWE is advertising Daniel Bryan to be at the event and take part in a match of some kind. The website of WWE also specifically states Bryan will be one of many superstars who will be present and it’s hard to believe they’d announce that if it wasn’t confirmed.

Only the one match has been revealed for the Super Show-Down with many others to be named in the coming months. Unlike the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia, though, it’s hard to think that nearly as many superstars will end up having a spot in a match on this card.

It will be interesting to see just how long it will be until a new deal for Daniel Bryan is announced.

Of course, there is still the chance that Daniel Bryan could end up end leaving WWE after his contract expires in early September. There has been nothing that says the company is going to have him make up any time he missed in the ring after he was medically forced to retire. It’s likely that he’ll sign a new deal, but for now, he doesn’t have one even though the company is promoting him for the huge show in Australia.