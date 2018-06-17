Ne-Yo Wishes Himself A Happy Father’s Day

The self-proclaimed ‘Good Man’ loves his four children more than anything else.

Singer and World of Dance judge Ne-Yo didn’t spend Father’s Day waiting around for someone else to tell him to have a good day — he wished it on himself.

Early on Father’s Day, June 17, the father-of-four posted a photo on Instagram in which he is shirtless and cuddling his newborn son, Roman Alexander-Raj Smith.

“Happy Father’s day to ME,” the 35-year-old wrote.

He added the hashtags “#AndThenThereWereFour” and “RomanAlexanderRajSmith,” and nine red heart emojis.

He also put in a shout-out to little Roman’s mom, Crystal Smith, and said, “You did so good baby.”

As previously reported by Inquisitr, Ne-Yo (who was born Shaffer Chimere Smith) and Smith (née Renay Williams) welcomed Roman into the world this past Thursday, June 14, at 2:11 p.m. The bouncing baby boy, born at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California, weighed six pounds, 15 ounces, and was 19 inches long.

Things could have gone another way for the couple, though, as Smith explained on Instagram.

“A routine doctor’s visit on Thursday, and I was rushed straight to the hospital, and into surgery less than a hour later,” she wrote alongside a pic where she is breastfeeding the newborn. “Roman wasn’t doing well in my womb and had to be taken immediately or the doctors feared the worst. Scariest moments ever!!! But he’s here, and he’s healthy, and we are so happy!!!!!! Thank you [Ne-Yo] for giving me the one thing I’ve always longed for… my very own family! I love you and these kids so much!”

Roman has three older siblings. Brother Shaffer Chimere, Jr. is 2-years-old. He also has two half-siblings, brother Mason Evan, 6, and sister Madilyn Grace, 7, from his dad’s prior relationship with Monyetta Shaw.

“I love being a dad,” Ne-Yo told Us Weekly on June 16. “It’s fulfilling in a way that I honestly didn’t anticipate. My joy used to be out on the road, moving around. Now I just want to be home with kids.”

The R&B artist told the magazine that he and his wife, whom he married on Feb. 20, 2016, don’t have any current plans for another child but “if wifey decided she wants to go through that again, I’m not gonna stand in her way.”

Ne-Yo, who admitted he hasn’t had any “good sleep” since Roman’s birth, diplomatically added, “However, if she decided she didn’t want anymore, and we were done right now, I’d be fine with that too.”

Smith has praised her husband’s parenting skills on social media.

“When it’s all said and done, make sure you choose a man that loves his kids over everyone… even YOU,” she said on Instagram on May 17.

“These 4 are so lucky to have you as their daddy,” Smith said today on Instagram in honor of Father’s Day. “The sacrifices you make for them are endless (like cleaning projectile poop off the walls on Father’s Day).” She also shared eight pictures of Ne-Yo with his children.

Ne-Yo has a lot on his plate right now in addition to being a loving dad. On June 8, he dropped his seventh studio album, Good Man, via Motown Records, and he will be continuing his work as a World of Dance judge on NBC throughout the summer.