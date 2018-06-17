Farrah Abraham Claims She Explained Her Recent Arrest To 9-Year-Old Daughter Sophia

Former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham says she talked to her daughter, Sophia, 9, about her recent arrest in Beverly Hills. The ex-reality TV star claims that she told Sophia the details of her being taken into custody and used it as a teaching moment.

According to a June 17 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Farrah Abraham, who walked the red carpet at the MTV Movie Awards on Saturday night with little Sophia, revealed that she and her daughter had a talk about her recent arrest.

“I actually did explain everything to her. As it happens, you gotta just say unexpected things may occur and you just gotta keep your cool. You can be so nice to a certain extent and then it’s like, ‘Whew.’ People will try to ruin your career and you do nothing to have that happen. I’m just working hard and we are on track. I’m just thankful I didn’t get really in trouble because I really would’ve been sad about that, if it were my fault.” Abraham stated.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham was arrested on Wednesday when she allegedly hit a male staff member at the Beverly Hills Hotel. The former Teen Mom OG star was taken into custody and spent about 12 hours behind bars before being released. Upon leaving jail, Farrah revealed that she was a target for being famous and that she had done nothing wrong.

“The Beverly Hills hotel truly allowed misconduct by staff to a paying guest there’s no need for me or anyone else to be treated this way,” Farrah Abraham previously stated about the arrest, adding that the Beverly Hills police officers are on “power trips” and “selling stories to TMZ.”

Meanwhile, Farrah Abraham didn’t let the dramatic events of the week get her down. Upon being released from jail, the former Teen Mom personality was spotted taking her daughter, Sophia, to the park and heading to the doctor for Botox injections. Later that night, she and Sophia walked the red carpet at a film festival and the next day appeared at the MTV Movie Awards.

Farrah Abraham even recently sat down for an interview with comedian Stephen Kramer Glickman for his The Night Time Show podcast, where she claimed that being “pretty ” and “talented” often leads her to get into situations of jealousy with co-stars, such as her former Teen Mom OG cast members, Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, and Amber Portwood, as reported by the Inquisitr.