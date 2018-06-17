Olivia Newton-John Reveals The Surprising Location Of Her Best ‘Grease’ Viewing Party With John Travolta

The 'Grease' star reflects on her most famous movie on its 40th anniversary.

Forty years after it was first released, the movie Grease has been watched many times by its stars, John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. In 1978, the young actors famously starred as Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson in the Robert Stigwood/Allan Carr film based on the hit Broadway musical of the same name, and they have reunited for previous anniversaries of the film over the years.

Now, in a new interview with In Style, Olivia Newton-John reveals the surprising location of her favorite Grease viewing party with her leading man, John Travolta. Just ahead of the Grease 40th anniversary, Newton-John admitted that she hadn’t seen the movie in about nine years. But as it turns out, that viewing was one that would last a lifetime.

Olivia told In Style that her husband, John Easterling, had never seen Grease, even after they married in 2008. So, during a dinner party at pal John Travolta’s house, Newton-John’s Grease co-star arranged for a screening of the film on his private plane as the guests ate dessert.

“When we got on the plane and sat down, Grease just started playing and surprised us!” Olivia revealed. “My husband got to watch it with both John and I, so it was the ultimate way to see it! He loved it, of course. And I was just entranced by watching him watch it.”

It's the 40th anniversary of 'Grease': Where's the cast now? https://t.co/O91gg3n7Hk — TIME (@TIME) June 15, 2018

The cast of Grease reportedly keeps in touch 40 years after they made the iconic musical film. Earlier this year, Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta performed their Grease hit “You’re the One That I Want” at the G’Day USA Black Tie Gala in Los Angeles. As for a possible remake of the film, Olivia acknowledged that Grease 2, the 1982 sequel that starred Michelle Pfeiffer and Maxwell Caulfield, was a bit of a bomb.

“It probably will happen one day, maybe in a more modernized version, but there’s something about the original that will always stick around, I think,” Newton-John said of a future Grease remake.

The 40th anniversary of Grease has spawned a wave of nostalgia. Olivia Newton-John recently revealed plans to auction off the skintight black pants she wore in the final scene of the film when she trades sassy lyrics with Travolta during their famous duet, “You’re the One that I Want.”

In addition, a previously unseen clip of John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John’s Danny and Sandy sharing a kiss in the flying convertible at the end of the movie is also now included as a bonus feature in the fully restored Grease 40th anniversary DVD and digital HD release.

Take a look at a clip from Grease below.