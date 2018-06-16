'Bravo' reveals a possible game plan for Ravenel's plus one

Bravo asked the male members of the cast of Southern Charm minus Thomas Ravenel if Thomas’ girlfriend had hit on them, starting with Craig Conover, who said that the self-described “Cali Girl” made him feel uncomfortable by approaching him and explaining that if he were a few years older, she’d want to date him while she was still allegedly dating Ravenel.

Bravo posted a conversation with Austen Kroll, Craig Conover, Shep Rose, and Whitney Sudler-Smith in which the conversation was about Ravenel’s girlfriend hitting on most of the men on the Southern Charm cast.

Craig explains that on one hand, he was flattered, but on another, it was strange to be seemingly propositioned by the 33-year-old nurse.

“I did get a little uncomfortable because I thought it was a bizarre thing to say.”

But when Conover told others, they interpreted the comments in a different way, because Craig is only a few years older than Thomas’ plus one.

“They said do you think she really meant a few years older, or wealthier?”

Conover was uncomfortable enough that he reportedly took Ravenel aside to tell him, and Thomas had an odd response.

“You’re not the first person to tell me that.”

Craig said that this must be her line with other men.

Did Ashley Hit on Craig? https://t.co/tsEhb0NGva — Patricia Altschul (@Pataltschul) June 15, 2018

After Bravo posted the video of this conversation, executive producer Whitney Sudler-Smith’s mother, Patricia Altschul shared it on her Twitter page after something piqued her interest. Perhaps it was her son Whitney adding that Ravenel’s girlfriend also took him aside.

Whitney explained that Thomas’ girlfriend expressed interest in him too.

“She said if it weren’t for Thomas, you’d be my second choice. Like I’d have any interest in going out with that person.”

Whitney was less than impressed when Ravenel’s girlfriend went into a rant on a group trip to Hilton Head after she wasn’t invited to Saint Ravenel’s second birthday party, and Thomas told Kathryn it was fine, and he’d come without her.

Shep seemed to concur, suggesting that she was shooting Thomas’ friends down one by one, trying to see if she could get a better offer.

Sources have said that Ravenel’s girlfriend also propositioned Shep Rose, wanted to know if he would be interested in dating her since things were going south with Thomas. But maybe it’s because Shep and Kathryn are bonding once again, and she was trying to flirt with Rose to irk Dennis.

PageSix explained that Kathryn seems to have soured on Thomas sooner than fans thought as she was back to hooking up with Shep after daughter Kensie was born. Shep is closer in age to Kathryn than Thomas, 55, and has consistently been her ally while Thomas threw her under the bus.

Kathryn explained that she is still fond of Shep.

“After Kensie was born, Shep and I kind of like hooked up again. Actually, since then, a few times. But it never went anywhere. I still play with the idea because I don’t know … we have good sex, whatever. And he’s cute and fun.”