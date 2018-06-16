‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Abhi Sinha Suffers Gut-Wrenching Loss

Fans showered the actor with love and support during this difficult time.

The Young and the Restless star Abhi Sinha, who recurs as Ravi on the CBS soap, suffered a gut-wrenching loss, and it left his heart utterly broken.

Sinha’s German Shepherd dog, Boba Fett, passed away recently, the actor announced in a heartbreaking Instagram post. Alongside a beautiful picture of Boba Fett, the actor shared with his followers, “Our hearts are broken…This past Monday, we had to lay Boba Fett to rest. We are completely shattered, and still in disbelief.”

The well-loved dog lived a wonderful life, which Sinha and his family chronicled on a special Instagram account just for Boba Fett. Fans can see the life and times of the sweet being as they scroll through the abundance of beautiful pictures of the pooch. The performer thanked his supporters who also made the late dog “Instafamous” by following the lovingly curated account.

Sinha’s sweet pup spent the last several months of his life with fellow dog friends Max, Rooney, and Bella in what the actor described as a dog’s Paradise — a five-acre ranch. Of his pet’s last few days, Abhi wrote, “His daily routine included jumping, ball chasing, rabbit hunting, swimming, hiking, car rides, treats and playing. As he crossed over the Rainbow Bridge, he was surrounded by the five people who loved him most and slipped away peacefully in my arms.”

Just over a month before he passed, Boba Fett joined Abhi Sinah in a special post to fans for May the 4. The picture featured the pet, who was named after one of Star Wars most revered characters, and Sinah along with some Storm Troopers, a Sith Lord, and Rey. The soap star captioned the fun image “May the fourth be with you.”

He also posted a shortened version of his Instagram post about “Bobey” on Twitter too along with some additional beautiful pictures including one with a lovely rainbow in the background, which is fitting for this incredibly sad time for the family.

About nine days before he announced the tragic death of his dog, Abhi Sinha shared another pet update featuring all his four-legged buddies, and that post also contained a bit of bad news for Max. He wrote, “Max broke her leg, but she’s doing great and living her best life.” While he hasn’t posted an update on Max’s broken leg, the lack of one might be good news that she’s healing properly.

Sinha’s many friends, family, and The Young and the Restless fans reached out to him in his grief sharing an outpouring of love as he goes through this time of loss.