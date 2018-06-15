‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl Danielle Bregoli Boasts About Selling Out Shows, Talks Collaborating With Kanye, Travis

Danielle Bregoli has had quite a time recently, between starting a rap career, nabbing feature spots from Kodak Black and Lil Yachty, to even hanging out in a hot tub with Amber Rose, the 15-year-old viral star has clearly proven that she is adamant about maintaining her place in the limelight and continuing to progress for her fans.

But now, in a report published by TMZ, who caught up with the young internet personality/rapper, she shared some new tidbits on how her career is going and the goals she wishes to accomplish now.

The reporter asked Bregoli how she felt about the fact that her June 14 show at The Roxy, famed Sunset Strip, Los Angeles venue that has played host to countless other names in music, was completely sold out.

The young rapper responded, smiling, with, “It is what it is, its how life goes for me, I’m used to it.”

Following this, the reporter asked Bregoli how she felt about all the “haters” and “detractors” that considered her to be a flash-in-the-pan act, to which she responded, “They need to do something with their life.”

The “cash me outside” star is no stranger to controversy and haters, having literally built her career on the reaction people had to her personality from the moment they saw her.

Furthermore, when asked one final question by the reporter on who she would like to see herself collaborate with, Bregoli expressed an interest in Kanye West, whom she actually has criticized previously.

“You know, I listened to old Kanye, you know, like, old Kanye, but, some of the sh** Kanye has now makes me kinda want a Kanye collab low key I’m not gonna lie, Kanye’s cool, now he is, I think.”

Of course, Bregoli then mentioned again how she still is waiting on rapper Travis Scott to collaborate with her. She has previously mentioned the “Watch” rapper as someone she wishes to work with, but also notably has thrown shade at Scott’s girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.

The young star achieved internet notoriety for her appearance on the famed Dr. Phil show, in which she had a heated argument with her mother and the famous doctor, sharing her now iconic catch phrase “cash me outside how bout dat” for the first time that day.

Donning the name Bhad Bhabie (pronounced bad baby), Bregoli continued to share content to social media, eventually leading to the release of her first single “These Heaux” in 2017, which rose to number 77 on the Billboard charts, making her the youngest female rap artist to ever debut on the chart, and inking her a deal with major label Atlantic Records.