Kylie Minogue Meets Prince William, Wears Metallic Gown With A Major Plunging Neckline

Kylie Minogue chats it up with Prince William while donning a form-fitting metallic gown with a plunging neckline.

Kylie Minogue previously performed for Queen Elizabeth on her 92nd birthday in April and on Thursday night Minogue was back at Buckingham Palace chatting it up with Prince William during a reception for the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, according to the Daily Mail.

The 50-year-old pop princess stood out in a jaw-dropping metallic gown as she spoke with the Duke of Cambridge before the dinner. Before engaging in conversation, Kylie and Prince William greeted one another with a warm handshake.

The “Can’t Get You Out My Head” singer stunned in a plunging neckline dress that showed off her fit figure. The lower half of the form-fitting dress cascaded down into a flowing skirt.

A splash of color was added to Kylie’s look via her bright red nails. The singer’s jewelry was toned down and appeared to be quite simple in comparison to the rest of her look. Kylie’s soft and natural makeup was topped off with pink glossy lips.

Kylie was in attendance to show her support for the cancer treatment hospital. This was a cause close to her heart as the singer was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 36 back in 2005.

At the reception, Prince William emphasized to guests the hospital’s significance to the United Kingdom.

“The Royal Marsden ensures that doctors, nurses and research teams can develop life-saving treatments and provide the very best of care — I simply cannot thank you enough.”

The event was held to help raise money and awareness for the Royal Marsden cancer treatment hospital, according to Just Jared.

Kylie opened up about her 2005 breast cancer diagnosis before celebrating her 50th birthday last month. Minogue took to Instagram and shared an older photo that showed her with cropped hair. In the photo, Kylie was beaming as she stared off into the distance.

The singer thanked family, friends, medical teams, and fans, that helped to support her during her battle with breast cancer. Kylie added the caption, “we made it through.”

Kylie then urged her fans to donate to U.K. based charity Breast Cancer Care.

Kylie was diagnosed with breast cancer while in the middle of her “Showgirl: Greatest Hits” world tour. The singer endured a partial mastectomy and rounds of radiation and chemotherapy. The next year, Kylie was cleared.

Minogue embraced turning 50-years-old by posting a photo to Instagram displaying the singer posing in her “birthday suit” while hugging a blinged-out guitar.

Kylie has won numerous awards for her catchy tunes, including a Grammy back in 2004. Minogue was born in Austrailia but the U.K. is her adopted home. It was in Austrailia that Kylie shot to fame on the daytime soap opera, Neighbours.