Dominic Zamprogna Leaving ‘General Hospital: Actor Confirms He’s Departing Role Of Dante Falconeri [Spoilers]

'General Hospital' fans suspected that Dominic Zamprogna was leaving his role as Dante Falconeri and now the actor is confirming his status

General Hospital fans have been wondering if Dominic Zamprogna was leaving GH and the role of Dante Falconeri, and a recent tweet of his seemed to hint that this was the case. However, the actor has been rumored to be departing previous times before, so fans weren’t sure what to think. Now, however, Zamprogna has taken to Twitter to share the answer directly with his fans.

Dominic’s tweet acknowledged that people have been asking, and he said he felt that he owed everybody an answer. Unfortunately, Zamprogna is leaving General Hospital. While he didn’t share specifics about when he will last air in the role, he did say that he has wrapped up his time on the set.

The GH star says that he’ll miss all of the fans and his General Hospital family. However, he seems to have exciting things in the works and he promises that he’ll have more news to share soon. Some of Zamprogna’s co-stars replied to his tweets, sending their love and wishing him well.

Laura Wright (Carly Corinthos) said that he’s a rock star and she’s going to miss him, while Chloe Lanier (Nelle Benson) said she’s excited to see what’s next, telling him that he’s a great actor who is going to soar. Maura West (Ava Jerome) tweeted that everybody in her house will be watching him shine, adding that he’s very special to them all.

Dom’s co-star Emme Rylan, who plays Lulu Spencer Falconeri, also tweeted about Zamprogna’s confirmation that he’s leaving General Hospital. She said that she’s “‘utterly heartbroken” to see him leave GH, but she’s excited to see what’s next for him. Emme added that she believes in him and encouraged him to “Go get em!”

Not to be outdone, Maurice Benard (Sonny Corinthos) shared a photo showing him with Dominic and said that it’s always sad when great friends and good actors leave General Hospital. Benard added that Zamprogna was “definitely at the top of that list” and he always looked forward to working with him.

So you’ve been asking. I feel I owe it to you awesome fans to tell you that I’ve taped my final scenes. Going to miss you all and my GH fam. Good things happening tho. More to come.. — Dom Zamprogna (@dom_zamprogna) June 14, 2018

.@dom_zamprogna I am utterly heartbroken to see you go but also very excited to watch what is coming next for you. I believe in you! Go get em! ❤️❤️ — Emme Rylan (@EmmeRylan) June 14, 2018

Some fans have wondered if Ryan Paevey’s decision to leave General Hospital and the role of Nathan might have had an impact on Dominic in his decision-making. The two have become quite close, and in fact spent time together on Thursday ahead of Zamprogna’s announcement. Paevey tweeted that he’d hung out with Dom and that the bromance continued, and Dom confirmed by retweeting that post and adding “Yeah it does.”

What comes next for Zamprogna? He hasn’t shared details yet, but he did retweet a post from Warren Buffett that says one should never be afraid to turn the page and start a new chapter. It looks like the General Hospital star plans to do just that, and while viewers will miss him as Dante, they’re excited to see him spread his wings and try new things.

What will happen to Dante Falconeri in the wake of Dominic Zamprogna leaving General Hospital? There’s some buzz swirling that the role has already been recast, but it doesn’t look as if there’s been an official announcement on that front yet. Spoilers regarding what happens in Port Charles as this cast exit is incorporated should emerge soon and fans will be anxious to hear more about what comes next for the actor.