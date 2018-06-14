Sandra Bullock Rocks Cat Ears On Rare Date Night With Hunky Boyfriend, Bryan Randall

Talk about a good looking couple...

As most of her fans know, Sandra Bullock has tried to keep her relationship with Bryan Randall out of the spotlight.

But on a rare date night out, Bullock showed off her playful side as well as her hunky arm candy all at once. According to the Daily Mail, Randall and Bullock attended the Ocean’s 8 premiere together in London last night. The pair were photographed walking together arm in arm with Randall looking devilishly handsome in a grey suit and white button-down shirt.

Sandra, on the other hand, looked stunning in a multicolored sequined jumpsuit along with a strappy black pair of high heels. The actress looks absolutely stunning with her long locks worn slight curled and a fresh face full of makeup. To complete the look, Bullock shows off her funny side by also wearing a pair of matching sequined cat ears. But of course, nothing can stop her from looking flawless.

Yahoo shares that the couple also attended the June 6 premiere of Ocean’s 8 in New York City. The pair were photographed packing on the PDA, holding hands as they walked together. Randall even showed off his softer side, lending Sandra a helping hand as she excited their vehicle in heels.

According to People, Bullock started dating the Los-Angeles based photographer in 2015. They allegedly met when Randall photographed Sandra son, Louis, for a school graduation. Bryan was also there when Bullock adopted her daughter Laila in 2015, even photographing the family for a spread in People magazine.

But over the years, the couple has made very few public appearances together aside from an occasional date night or two that are captured by the paparazzi. But, it should also be noted that Ocean’s 8 marks the first movie that Bullock has starred in in quite some time. According to IMDB.com, Bullock seems to have taken a little break from acting, with her last film Our Brand is Crisis coming in 2015. Bullock starred in the film and also served as the executive producer.

But hopefully the Ocean’s 8 project will reignite Sandra’s career so fans can see more of her on the big screen. The actress will also star in the film Bird Box later this year. The movie is scheduled to come out in December and Sandra will play the role of Malorie in the thriller. The movie is now in post-production. Other big names will also star in the film including Sarah Paulson, John Malkovich, and Rosa Salazar.

You can catch Bullock in Ocean’s 8, which is currently in theaters.