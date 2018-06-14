Singer Tinashe Says She’s Done Dating Basketball Players Following Breakup With Ben Simmons

Singer Tinashe doesn’t necessarily have a type but when it comes to dating, but she says she is done with dating athletes. As reported by TMZ, after the messy and highly publicized breakup with her ex, basketball player Ben Simmons, and an apparent hookup involving supermodel and reality tv star Kendall Jenner, the 25-year-old recently revealed what she’s learned since splitting with the 21-year-old baller.

After being spotted by TMZ cameras leaving Delilah in West Hollywood and hitting the club on Wednesday night, photogs asked the “No Drama” singer what she’s looking for in her next man, in which she promptly responded, “Not to be an idiot.” When asked to clarify if that meant the songstress would no longer be dating ballers she added, “Oh yeah. That’s 100.”

Tinashe has made it clear that Simmons has no shot of a possible reconciliation with her after the news (and photos) leaked of Simmons and model Kendall Jenner getting cozy with one another hit the net. Both Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons were first linked romantically back in May when a picture of the two them hanging out together surfaced. At the time, Simmons was still dating Tinashe, and he reportedly cheated on her with the 22-year-old model.

Since news of the story broke, photogs and media outlets have been closely watching Jenner and Simmons, who have been quiet about their alleged relationship and the cheating rumors. Jenner, who has become notorious for being incredibly private about her personal life and who she is dating, was spotted with Simmons this past weekend following rumors of a supposed fling with Anwar Hadid, the brother of her supermodel besties Gigi and Bella Hadid. Despite rumors swirling of the random hookup, it was reported by Inquisitr per Daily Mail that Simmons and Jenner reunited over the weekend and spent the day together. It was reported that after the duo spent the day shopping at Barneys in New York, the two returned for a quiet evening at Simmons’ home.

EXCLUSIVE: Kendall Jenner reunites with Ben Simmons after THAT passionate kiss with Anwar Hadid https://t.co/5FZl5uZjxP — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 11, 2018

As for Tinashe, since the messy love triangle has come to light, Simmon’s ex is maintaining her composure and focusing on her music. The “Faded Love” singer spoke exclusively with Us Weekly ahead of her performance at POPSUGAR Playground on Saturday, June 9, where she revealed that her current focus is her music career and not her personal life.