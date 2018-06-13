Rob Kardashian & Lamar Odom Reportedly Bonding Over Their Dislike For Tristan Thompson

Rob Kardashian and Lamar Odom have always been close. They even lived together when Rob’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, was married to Lamar. Since Khloe and Lamar’s divorce, things have reportedly been different between the two men, but now they seem to found common ground yet again.

According to a June 13 report by Hollywood Life, Rob Kardashian and Lamar Odom have been reconnecting as of late, and they’ve been talking trash about Khloe Kardashian’s cheating baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

Sources tell the outlet that Rob and Lamar were laughing at Tristan Thompson as his team recently lost the 2018 NBA Finals. Insiders also reveal that Rob and Lamar “still text and chat all the time.”

In addition, the report suggests that Lamar Odom’s dislike for Tristan Thompson comes from the alleged hurt he still feels over losing Khloe Kardashian, and that keeping in touch with Rob helps the former NBA basketball player feel connected to the Kardashian family.

Prodigal Son #humility A post shared by Lamar Odom (@lamarodom) on Oct 3, 2015 at 7:20pm PDT

“Lamar is still hurt over how things ended with Khloe and he still loves her and misses her a lot. He likes staying in touch with Rob because it helps make him feel connected to Khloe and the family,” this insider said. “And Lamar was loving watching Khloe’s man, Tristan, struggle and lose in the finals. Lamar felt Tristan was not doing enough for his team and Rob agreed.”

Of course, Lamar Odom isn’t the only person who feels intense dislike for Tristan Thompson. Rob Kardashian reportedly also hates the fact that his sister Khloe is still with Tristan after the NBA star was busted cheating back in April.

As many fans already know, photos and video of Thompson kissing and touching multiple other women surfaced online just days before Khloe gave birth to the couple’s daughter, True. Now, Rob is said to be furious that his older sister is staying in the relationship after Thompson disrespected her in such a public way.

Sources claim that Rob Kardashian has been pleading with Khloe Kardashian to dump Tristan Thompson “immediately” and that he feels “horrible” about the whole cheating scandal. As fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians know, Rob and Khloe have always been very close and spent a lot of time together in the past. Rob lived with Khloe for years, and she tried to help him through some tough times in his life. When Khloe and Lamar’s relationship ended, Rob and the rest of the family were also there for her during the divorce drama.