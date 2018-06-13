Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Working Hard To Put Spark Back In Tristan Thompson Relationship

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship has been on the rocks for weeks. The couple, who recently welcomed their first child together, a daughter named True Thompson, are now trying to put the spark back into their strained romance.

According to a June 12 report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian is trying her best to keep Tristan Thompson’s attention on her in the weeks following baby True’s birth. As many fans already know, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe with multiple women when photos and video of the NBA star kissing and touching other women surfaced online just days before Kardashian gave birth.

However, Khloe decided to forgive Tristan and give him a second chance. Now that she’s getting used to being a full time mom, she’s getting her groove back. Kardashian is said to be showering Thompson with affection. She’s allegedly bought a copy of the Karmasutra and has spent a ton of money on some new lingerie and other items to spice up their personal lives.

“True’s sleeping is really improving, and she’s no longer constantly waking up to be fed every couple of hours throughout the night. So, Khloe is making the most of no longer feeling exhausted 27/7. She’s bought of copy of Karmasutra. Khloe’s has also splashed some serious cash on a ton of new hot lingerie. She’s in full femme fatale mode. Tristan is in seventh heaven right now. The Khloe he met and fell in love with is back, in full force, and he’s loving every single minute of it,” an insider dished to the outlet.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Tristan Thompson is reportedly feeling “tortured” over the cheating scandal, and feels like he has been coming under a lot of fire from a lot of different people in the weeks following the blowout.

“He’s been under a lot of fire from several different camps, accusing him of allowing his personal life to overwhelm his professional one, and although he’s tried to deny it, he really has to face up to the reality of it now. Tristan’s aware that as an athlete, especially one that plays at the level he does, he can not afford to lose his focus when he’s on court, but he did—he dropped the ball, figuratively, and literally, and now he’s paying the price for it.”

Neither Khloe Kardashian nor Tristan Thompson has spoken out publicly about the cheating scandal, but fans are hoping for more information when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season this summer.