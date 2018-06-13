‘Vanderpump Rules’: Jax Taylor Pens Emotional Tribute To His Father On Instagram Months After His Death

Jax Taylor writes an emotional message about his father on his birthday.

Jax Taylor tragically lost his father, Ronald Cauchi, at the end of last year after battle with cancer and on Tuesday, he took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt message for him in honor of his birthday.

“Happy birthday to my angel in the sky, I love you so much dad and I miss you more and more each day,” Taylor wrote on June 12.

Taylor was understandably devastated to learn that his father had died of cancer last December and during the Vanderpump Rules Season 6 reunion months later, he broke down to host Andy Cohen and his co-stars as he spoke about the painful loss.

Taylor also spoke of his now-fiance, Brittany Cartwright, and applauded her for sticking by him and supporting him after Cauchi’s death.

While Taylor has been known for his bad boy ways in past years and actually cheated on Cartwright last May before dumping her as cameras rolled for Vanderpump Rules, he told viewers that he was determined to be a better man and has prove himself to be doing just that in the months that have followed his father’s passing.

Most recently, Taylor proved his dedication to his supportive girlfriend by putting a ring on her finger and asking her to marry him.

“Since you have left you have changed me in so many ways, thank you for being my father,” Taylor continued. “My new goal in life is to be exactly the man you are to your family. Jenny and I are still getting messages from your friends on what an incredible man you are… I am so f**king proud to be your son dad.”

Continuing on to his late father in his Instagram message, Jax Taylor spoke of how he wished Ronald Cauchi could see him and Brittany Cartwright get married and meet their grandchildren one day. He then said that he is confident that Cauchi will be there in spirit for all of the exciting milestones that are to come for him and his family in the future.

“I love you dad.. until we see each other again, keep the fireball ready and the redwing game on, I’ll see you soon. Cheers pop,” he closed.

Jax Taylor and his co-stars are currently filming the upcoming seventh season of Vanderpump Rules. The new installment is expected to premiere sometime at the end of last year but a premiere date has not yet been set.