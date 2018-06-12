‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday, June 13: Sharon’s Past Tanks Nick’s Custody Case

Sharon's 'Sully' lies play a major role in the custody battle for Christian.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, June 13 promise drama both of the family and courtroom type, and it’s sure to be a day filled with shocks in Genoa City.

GC’s shark lawyer, Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc), picks apart Sharon’s (Sharon Case) life when she’s called as a witness in the custody battle between Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nick (Joshua Morrow), according to She Knows Soaps. This situation is precisely what worried Sharon, and it’s the reason she offered to break up with Nick, but he wasn’t having it. For his part, it’s tough to believe that Victor would tear apart his own granddaughter and grandson’s mother like this.

The fact that for a year, Christian lived with Sharon as “Sully” and Sharon kept the secret for at least six months without coming clean doesn’t bode well for the custody situation. Yes, Adam wanted Nick to raise Christian, and Sage (Kelly Sullivan) listed Nick on the birth certificate as the boy’s father. By all rights, Nick shouldn’t even have to worry about Victor’s suit. However, The Moustache is richer than God, and money talks.

Meanwhile, Abby (Melissa Ordway) learns more about Arturo (Jason Canela). It seems the contractor has experienced a string of bad luck recently that has Victor Newman’s name written all over it. Although she’s explicitly told Arturo she’s through with the relationship, there’s too much chemistry there for her to deny. Plus, the fact that Victor came out dead set against it intrigues her all the more.

It looks like one thing will lead to another between Abby and Arturo, and the Newman heiress may just end up giving him a second chance in spite of his affair with her stepmom, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott).

Finally, Neil (Kristoff St. John) happens across some personal papers of Dina’s (Marla Adams) as he goes through all the paperwork he received when Hamilton Winters Group acquired Mergeron last year. It looks like something in them could help Jack (Peter Bergman) figure out the identity of his biological father, so of course, Neil hands them off to his good pal whom he recently outbid in a bidding war for Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) old penthouse.

Should Jack actually spend his time hunting down the man who provided his DNA? Many people like his son Kyle (Michael Mealor) think it’s a bad idea. However, sometimes a man has to do what a man has to do, and Jack is on a mission this summer to learn about his history.