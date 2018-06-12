Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Celebrated Their Engagement At Disneyland

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson stunned the world when it was revealed that the couple had gotten engaged after only a few weeks of dating. Now the singer and the Saturday Night Live star are celebrating their upcoming marriage with a trip to Disneyland.

According to a June 12 report by Hollywood Life, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson let out their inner child when they visited Disneyland shortly after getting engaged. Grande took to her Instagram story to reveal moments from the trip with Davidson. The singer posted videos of herself and Pete laughing and looking happy while riding the rides at Disneyland.

Another video, taken by a fan and posted on social media, caught the couple as they were getting off one of the rides at the theme park. In the clip, Pete Davidson reaches back to take Ariana Grande’s hand to make sure she gets off of the ride safely.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, neither Ariana Grande nor Pete Davidson has officially confirmed the engagement news. However, Grande seemingly acknowledged that it was true during some interactions with fans via Twitter. When one fan tweeted Ariana that she hopes Pete knows he will also be marrying her fans as well as her, and Grande replied that Davidson had “been briefed” on the situation. Another social media user called Ariana “Mrs. Davidson” and the singer simply replied, “crying.”

Sadly, there does seem to be one person who isn’t thrilled about Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s engagement. Ariana’s ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, is said to be “devastated” over the wedding news. “Mac is devastated that Ariana may have become engaged to her new boyfriend, he doesn’t want to believe it,” an insider told the outlet.

However, sources tell Us Weekly Magazine that Grande and Davidson’s friends and family members are very excited and supportive of the couple.

“They are a perfect fit. They are not rushing to get married,” one insider says. “Their friends are really excited and supportive.” Another source said that the couple “were telling people that they’re engaged” at Robert Pattinson’s birthday party in L.A. on Saturday. “They are both constantly making each other laugh,” the first source says. “Their moms have met. They’ve been very public with their relationship on social media, and they are very in love.”

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s Disneyland trip to celebrate their engagement has fans talking about how much the pair seem to really enjoy each other’s company and gel together as a couple. Now only time will tell if they will actually make it down the aisle.