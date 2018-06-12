Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson Engagement Fueled By ‘Intensity’ After Singer’s ‘Toxic’ Union With Mac Miller

Are the 24-year-olds moving too fast?

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s surprise engagement on June 11 took fans by surprise after the couple had been dating for only two months and confirming their union with a series of social media posts for only one month. According to a source close to the couple, their relationship is fueled by “intensity” after the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer was involved in an admittedly “toxic” relationship with rapper Mac Miller for two years.

Entertainment Tonight reported that a source close to the Saturday Night Live cast member revealed that Grande and Davidson are head over heels in love.

“[Ariana was in a] bad past relationship, and now she is with someone who appreciates her and makes her laugh and just makes her feel good,” the source said.

The source also remarked that despite the carefree attitude Davidson depicts on the long-running NBC late-night sketch show and his comic act, he is instead a dedicated and caring individual.

“In relationships, he is known to be the caring one and the full steam ahead guy. He is not shy about who he likes and, like with Ariana, is very public,” says the source.

“The combination of a girl who is yearning to be loved and mixing it with a guy like Pete creates this intense relationship that is moving a million miles a minute,” the source continued of the couple. “For both of them, this relationship is heaven compared to their past relationships and they’re just clinging to that heaven and thrilled about it.”

News of the couple’s surprise engagement broke on June 11 after the couple confirmed their blossoming love affair just one month ago on Instagram. The 24-year-old stars began dating after ending longterm relationships with Miller and Davidson from Cazzie David, the daughter of Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s Larry David. The two then made their relationship social media official on May 30 with a photo of the two clad in Harry Potter robes. Grande left a mysterious tweet on her social media account, appearing to comment on the engagement on June 11 which read, “I love u sm hi & thank u i love u bye.”

Fans were upset when they learned the singer had broken up with Miller after two years together, causing her to respond to accusations that she was the reason for Miller’s recent arrest on a charge of DUI.

i love u sm hi & thank u i love u bye — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 12, 2018

“Mac Miller totaling his G wagon and getting a DUI after Ariana Grande dumped him for another dude after he poured his heart out on a ten song album to her called ‘The Divine Feminine’ is just the most heartbreaking thing happening in Hollywood,” a Twitter user penned.

Grande replied and called her relationship with the rapper “toxic.”

“How absurd you minimize female self-respect and self-worth by saying someone should stay in a toxic relationship because he wrote an album about them, which btw isn’t the case (just ‘Cinderella’ is ab me),” Grande tweeted. “I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be. I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming/blaming women for a man’s inability to keep his [expletive] together is a very major problem.”

Miller and Davidson have not officially confirmed their engagement as of press time.