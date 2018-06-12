Kylie Jenner Reportedly Quit Sharing Photos Of Baby Stormi Due To Scary Threats

Kylie Jenner fans have noticed that the reality star has stopped posting photos of her baby daughter, Stormi Webster, and rumors are running wild about why Kylie is no longer showing off the little girl’s face via social media.

According to a June 11 report by Radar Online, Kylie Jenner has decided to stop showing off little Stormi on her social media sites, such as Instagram. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is allegedly getting nervous about revealing her daughter’s face after some scary threats she’s been getting.

Sources tell the outlet that Jenner has been getting threats and that she is very scared about what could possibly happen to herself and her daughter. Kylie’s baby daddy, Travis Scott, is also reportedly worried about the threats, and has urged Kylie to keep photos of Stormi off the internet for the time being.

“Kylie has been really worried lately because she has been getting threats and it is scaring the crap out of her. Travis is worried too and he ordered her to take down all photos of Stormi and not put up any new photos of her online until further notice,” an insider revealed.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner is said to be taking extra precautions when it comes to Stormi’s safety. The makeup mogul has reportedly hired extra security for the whole family, and has decided not to be so open about her daughter for all the world to see.

“She isn’t taking any chances though. Kylie has upped her security on her entire family and her home and she is no longer going to parade her baby around like an accessory anymore.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner recently surprised fans when she deleted all of the photos featuring Stormi’s face and began to only post snapshots where the baby’s face could not be seen. When fans began to question Kylie’s new social media trend, she revealed that she simply decided not to post photos of her daughter at this time.

Some fans believed that the recent paternity rumors circulating about Stormi could be one of the reasons Kylie Jenner was refraining from posting photos of the baby’s face.

As many fans may remember, some online critics believe that Stormi looks much more like Kylie’s former body guard, Tim Chung, than her own father, Travis Scott. Rumors immediately began to fly that Tim may be the baby’s biological father. However, Chung released a statement denying the “ridiculous” rumors and asking for the media to leave him out of the gossip and respect Jenner’s family.

Kylie Jenner has yet to confirm that she has been receiving threats.