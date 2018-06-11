Robert De Niro Gets Standing Ovation At Tony Awards For Shouting ‘F**k Trump’ In Rant Against President

De Niro has been one of the most vocal critics of Trump, and was at his most vocal at Sunday's award show.

Robert De Niro brought down the house at the 2018 Tony Awards with two words — “F**k Trump!”

The actor and frequent critic of President Donald Trump used his appearance on the Broadway award show to deliver a succinct and biting remark to Trump. The crowd responded with thunderous applause and a standing ovation. The swear word even managed to sneak through censors in some places, Twitter users pointed out

“I’m gonna say one thing — F**k Trump,” he said to the delight of the audience. “It’s no longer down with Trump, it’s f**k Trump.”

Most viewers in the United States heard only the censored version of De Niro’s biting statement against Donald Trump, which amounted to a long silence as De Niro raised his fists in punctuation of the expletive. However, people across Twitter appeared more than willing to share the uncensored versions that were broadcast in places like Australia.

Robert De Niro has been a very vocal critic of Donald Trump, and this is not the first time he has used an award show to express his disdain for the president. Earlier this year, while speaking at the National Board of Review’s annual awards gala, the actor used equally salty language, The Hill noted.

“This f***ing idiot is the president,” De Niro said, according to a transcript from New York Times reporter Sopan Deb. “It’s The Emperor’s New Clothes — the guy is a f***ing fool.”

Robert De Niro was especially incensed at Donald Trump’s treatment of the press, making reference to the media’s role in publishing the Pentagon Papers.

“And again, just like in 1971, the press is distinguishing itself with brave, exacting journalism,” De Niro said.

Award shows have become an increasingly popular venue for airing grievances against Donald Trump and his administration. Even the normally mild-mannered Kristen Bell took a shot at the administration while hosting the SAG Awards back in January, saying she was the “First Lady” to host the award show and then making a crack at Melania Trump’s failed cyberbullying endeavor.

Meryl Streep also took aim at Trump in a now-famous speech at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards, calling him out for his mocking of a disabled reporter during the 2016 campaign.

“It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter. Someone he outranked in privilege, power and the capacity to fight back,” she said (via CNN).

Robert De Niro drops the F-bomb on Trump — twice — at Tonys https://t.co/v3yHcyEs9P — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 11, 2018

The Tony Award show rant was actually dialed back a bit for Robert De Niro, who had previously said he wanted to punch Donald Trump in the face.