Melania Trump Considering Permanent Move To N.Y. To Escape Humiliation Of Her Marriage, ‘Closer Weekly’ Claims

The report claims Melania wants to get far away from Donald.

Melania Trump may looking for an escape from Washington, D.C., as her marriage becomes increasingly strained, a new report claims.

The First Lady has been surrounded by rumors that her relationship with Donald is on the rocks, and those reports were kicked into high gear this month when Melania disappeared from the public eye for more than three weeks following kidney surgery. Now, a report from Closer Weekly claims that Melania may be planning to disappear from the White House on a permanent basis.

The report cited a previous story from InTouch Weekly claiming that Melania is at her “breaking point” from the constant humiliation of Donald Trump’s behavior and the very public blowup surrounding his alleged affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels.

The new report claims that during Melania Trump’s time away from the spotlight, she was actually putting the wheels in motion to return to New York City.

“Melania’s done with Washington, DC,” a source told the outlet. “I don’t know exactly when the move is supposed to happen, but it’s being talked about as a permanent move.”

While the real reason for the move would be to escape the constant embarrassment of her marriage, the report hinted that the White House may try to sugarcoat it with another excuse. Melania’s 72-year-old mother, Amalija Knavs, is rumored to be in failing health and in need of medical care, so the First Lady’s move back to New York may be under the guise of trying to help her mother.

Melania Trump already delayed her move to Washington, D.C., for several months, remaining at the couple’s penthouse in Manhattan after Trump’s inauguration so their son could finish out his school year.

There had been rumors during Melania’s absence from the spotlight that she was already moving back to New York City. Some Twitter users noticed that the location for her account had switched to New York, but others pointed out that this was for her personal account, which has not been used as much since she became First Lady and assumed the official FLOTUS account.

It is not clear if there is any truth to the rumor that Melania Trump is moving back to New York on a permanent basis. Her office has consistently denied any rumors of trouble in the marriage, and this week Donald Trump went on the attack against the rumors that surrounded his wife’s absence, calling them “fake news.”