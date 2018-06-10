Vince Vaughn Charged With DUI And Resisting Arrest

Actor arrested after drunken behavior at routine checkpoint.

Vince Vaughn, the famous comedian, actor, and producer, was arrested during the early morning hours today, June 10, for driving under the influence and resisting officers.

The Wedding Crashers actor was stopped at a routine police checkpoint in Hermosa Beach, California at 1 a.m. Pacific Time where officers found him to be under the influence. He was then charged for that and subsequently charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing officers.

At this point, he has been released from custody with bail set at $5,000 and a statement has yet to be issued by him or his representatives.

According to police, his passenger, whose identity has not yet been released, was also arrested and charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing officers.

The actor was previously arrested for his involvement in a 2001 bar brawl in Wilmington, North Carolina. He was with fellow actor Steve Buscemi at the time of the fight, culminating in the Boardwalk Empire star being stabbed during the altercation.

As reported by E Online back in 2001, Buscemi met Vaughn along with screenwriter Scott Rosenberg at the Firebelly Lounge in downtown Wilmington, where they were on location shooting John Travolta’s Domestic Disturbance film.

When the altercation broke out, both Vaughn and Rosenberg were arrested for fighting. Travolta was reportedly not present when the situation occurred.

A local resident was also arrested and charged with not only fighting but also assault with a deadly weapon after reportedly stabbing Buscemi multiple times in the head, throat, and arm. However, crewmembers on the set of Domestic Disturbance said that the actor’s injuries were minor and didn’t really affect his shooting schedule at the time.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Vaughn began acting in the late 1980s, appearing in minor television roles before attaining wider recognition with the 1996 comedy-drama film Swingers.

He has an accumulated an extensive filmography since beginning his career nearly three decades ago, including Old School, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, TheWedding Crashers, The Break-Up, Fred Claus, and Four Christmases.

He continued his comedic roles in the current decade with The Dilemma, The Watch, and The Internship. Then in 2015, Vaughn starred as Frank Semyon in the second season of the HBO anthology crime drama television series True Detective alongside other notable names in television such as Colin Farrell, Taylor Kitsch, and Rachel McAdams.