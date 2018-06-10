‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Friday, June 8: Liam Chooses Steffy & Baby, While Brook Comforts Hope

Liam chooses his family.

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Friday, June 8, states that Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) wanted Ridge’s (Thorsten Kaye) go ahead on his bohemian-chic design. According to Soap Central, Ridge approves it and Thorne wants to tell Hope (Annika Noelle) the good news. However, his brother informs him that Hope probably wouldn’t be coming to the office that day. The two then discuss Hope and Liam (Scott Clifton) and the fact that they broke up only after the baby was born. Ridge also told Thorne that he didn’t know if Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam would necessarily be getting back together just because of Liam’s breakup.

After speaking to Steffy on the phone, Ridge told his brother that Liam was spending time at Steffy’s house. Thorne then brings up that Hope must be taking the breakup hard and that it would be hard on Ridge too. Bold and the Beautiful recap indicates that Thorne thinks that Hope and Liam breaking up would be hard on his marriage because Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) so desperately wants her daughter with Liam. However, Ridge tells Thorne that he and Brooke will figure things out. At the moment, their focus was on Kelly, the new baby girl.

TODAY: Ridge and Thorne discuss Liam’s relationship with both Steffy and Hope. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/XKfxYl72MU — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 8, 2018

Hope was not doing well and was leaning on her mother for support. Bold and the Beautiful recap, via She Knows Soaps, says that Hope doesn’t feel that there will be another chance for her and Liam. Her mother encourages her to never give up. Hope says that she doesn’t want to get in between him and Kelly. Brooke says that good people like Hope deserve good things and that his feelings for Hope haven’t diminished just because Kelly was born.

In a poignant moment, Liam is challenged with choosing between marrying Hope and keeping his family together. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/VKa2vWXhR2 #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/yDfeoAl009 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 7, 2018

Bold and the Beautiful recap states that Liam and Steffy take turns in looking after Kelly. Liam tells Steffy that he and Hope broke up. Steffy is surprised as she thought that he spent the night to help out with the baby. Later, Liam informs her that Hope didn’t want to stand between him and his family. Steffy wants to know if they’re going to be family with a fresh start but before Liam can answer, Kelly demands some attention. During this time, Liam flashes to romantic times he had with Hope.

Steffy returns and reminds Liam about what he said about not being able to look at her without being reminded of Bill. Liam assures her that he wants his family in the true sense of the word: a mother and father to Kelly, and husband and wife to each other. Bold and the Beautiful recap says that Steffy begins to cry and Liam says that he loves her and will never leave her again. They kiss.