Kanye West Fans Feud Over How He’s Holding His Daughter In Kim’s Birthday Post

Kanye West fans and followers went to war over how he's holding his daughter in a photo shared by Kim on Instagram.

Kanye West celebrated his 41st birthday yesterday. As Inquisitr previously reported, his wife and the mother of his children Kim Kardashian showed Kanye major love on Instagram – gushing over him in honor of his birthday.

“Happy Birthday babe!!!!! It’s been a wild year but we’re here & life is good! So proud of you dropping back to back albums & fulfilling your dreams. You inspire me to make the impossible always become a reality. Love you.”

The adorable photo featured West and their infant daughter, Chicago. For the most part, Kim’s Instagram post was packed with commenters wishing her husband Kanye a very happy birthday. Unfortunately, according to People Magazine, some of the commenters preferred to shine a spotlight on how the rapper was holding his four-month-old daughter instead.

In the photo, Chicago is sitting nestled between her father’s legs with one hand holding on to her while his other hand had a hold of his phone.

One commenter wished Kanye a happy birthday but included one small request, “But can he hold that baby a little better?” A second commenter questioned how the father of three children could think that was an acceptable way to hold a baby. A third, claimed it looked as if his baby girl was about to fall off of his lap completely.

Unfortunately, Kim and Kanye are not strangers to unsolicited parenting advice and criticism when they take time to post photos of themselves with their children on social media. In some cases, they even receive criticism when they post photos of themselves without their children as well. In fact, it tends to come with the territory of being in the Kardashian and Jenner family.

Kim and Kanye, however, appear to have a lot of very loyal and supportive followers on their social media pages. A small feud quickly broke out between fans of the Kardashian-West family and those criticizing Kanye on his parenting skills.

One defended Kanye saying the baby was “just resting” and that people needed to get their own lives. A second agreed the “baby is perfectly ok,” and a third requested that everyone stop being so negative in what was supposed to be a precious post wishing Kanye happy birthday.

Kardashian West – like her fans – hasn’t hesitated to clap back at followers more than a few times for criticizing the way she cares for her children. One of the more memorable instances includes when Kim and Kanye’s son had to spend multiple days in the hospital to receive treatment for pneumonia.

“I did not leave my son for one minute during his hospital stay. We were there Wednesday night to Saturday. NYE WAS SUNDAY NIGHT. People came over when he was already asleep for the night! Don’t even try me when it comes to my kids.”

While Kim certainly knows how to defend herself and her husband Kanye, it appears as if their fans also have their backs when it comes to their parenting skills.