Kris Jenner Reveals She ‘Trusts’ Khloe Kardashian’s Judgment Regarding Tristan Thompson

Kris Jenner always supports her children. After plenty of ups and downs where relationships are concerned, the momager has learned to listen to her kids and their thoughts. Khloe Kardashian recently rode out a cheating scandal with boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. After almost two months have gone by, it appears that the two will remain together in hopes of raising their daughter as a family.

According to Us Weekly, Kris Jenner talked about how she “trusts” Khloe Kardashian when it comes to her relationship with Tristan Thompson. This is the first time the momager is commenting about the situation that took place back in April. Just days before Kardashian gave birth to True Thompson, it was revealed that she was being cheated on by her boyfriend. Jenner flew to her daughter’s side and was there for the birth of her ninth grandchild but flew back home to California without them.

Rumors have circulated about the status of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. Kris Jenner essentially confirmed that her daughter has decided to give her relationship another shot. This isn’t shocking as she has remained in Cleveland since the birth and even attended one of the Cavaliers’ championship games. Now that basketball season is over, Kardashian may return to California to be with Jenner and the rest of her family.

Talking about Khloe Kardashian isn’t easy for Kris Jenner. She has been focusing on talking about how amazing her daughter is, avoiding anything regarding her relationship with Tristan Thompson. Now that Jenner has talked about her confidence in Khloe, it looks like the family is warming up to the idea that Thompson may be sticking around after cheating on Kardashian. Jenner recently mentioned that her daughter would be returning home “soon,” though an exact date was never given.

Moving forward, Kris Jenner is going to support her daughter through the ups and downs. Khloe Kardashian is no strange to relationship issues, especially after her marriage to Lamar Odom imploded. Even when the two were separated, Kardashian and Jenner went to his bedside after he almost lost his life. Sticking together is what they do best, even if they don’t agree with the way things are handled. Kris is all in when it comes to Khloe, but other family members may not be on the same page. Despite reconciling, it doesn’t appear that any of this will play out on Kris Jenner’s moneymaker, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.