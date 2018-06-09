MLB Trade Rumors: Cole Hamels Have Yankees And Phillies Among Suitors According To ‘Dallas Morning News’

The New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies are listed among the suitors for Texas Rangers’ starter Cole Hamels.

Cole Hamels is destined to be traded by the Texas Rangers prior to the MLB trade deadline. Where Cole Hamels gets traded will be interesting. Less than six weeks remain before the MLB trade deadline happens. The Rangers are certain to entertain a bidding war for Cole Hamels’ services.

There will be several suitors lining up for Hamels, who is arguably the top pitcher on the MLB trade market. According to the Dallas Morning News, the list of interested teams could include the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies.

Also listed on the report are the Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Seattle Mariners. More teams are likely on the list of possible suitors for Cole Hamels, including a couple of surprising teams.

Determining which MLB club has the greatest need for Cole Hamels is subjective. Starting pitching is a need for several teams. As many as 12 clubs could be in the running for Hamels who is a top of the rotation starter and currently the ace of the Texas Rangers’ staff. In the case of the Yankees and Phillies, the two teams most prominently mentioned as potential destinations for Cole Hamels, they seek different things.

The New York Yankees are void of starting pitching. Fears of injuries and a dearth of unproven arms fill out the Yankees’ starting rotation. The Yankees need for a starter became apparent once it was announced by MLB.com that Jordan Montgomery will have Tommy John surgery. To take Montgomery’s place in the rotation the Yankees called up rookie Domingo German.

The Yankees went into Saturday with a half-game lead over the Boston Red Sox. If the Yankees can acquire Cole Hamels, he could give them an advantage down the stretch. Losing out on Hamels could become the difference in winning the American League East or earning a wild card spot, requiring a one-game playoff.

If the Philadelphia Phillies increase their interest in Cole Hamels it will signal that they want to strengthen their rotation. The Phillies are in danger of falling far behind the Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves. They are currently trailing both teams in the standings.

Aaron Nola, Jake Arrieta, and Zach Effin has done their parts to keep the Phillies afloat. It was the offense which has done them in during a troublesome stretch this week.

The Phillies endured a 22-inning scoreless streak before Jake Arrieta hit a home run. Arrieta’s homer was not enough for Philadelphia to avoid getting swept by the San Francisco Giants. If the Phillies were to acquire Cole Hamels it would solidify their rotation, however, Hamels would not help the offense.

Cole Hamels getting traded to the Philadelphia Phillies would be an about face. It was the Phillies who initially dealt Hamels to the Texas Rangers.

Whichever team acquires Cole Hamels will control his contract for next season. According to Sportrac, Cole Hamels has a team-option for next season. Hamels is slated to make $20 million or be bought out for $6 million after this year.

The New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies are not alone as the top teams vying for Cole Hamels’ services. The surging Milwaukee Brewers are viewed as a strong possibility for Cole Hamels, per NJ.com. The Brewers could be an option despite the rumors that they on Hamels’ no-trade list.

The Texas Rangers will be looking to trade Cole Hamels soon. Cole Hamels land with the New York Yankees or the Philadelphia Phillies. Another team to wind up with Hamels for the right price.