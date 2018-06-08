Kelly Clarkson Talks Dropping 37 Pounds Without Even Working Out

"I don't work out... I do wine instead," Kelly joked of her 37 pound weight loss.

Kelly Clarkson is revealing her big weight loss secrets and dishing on how she managed to lose 37 pounds without even heading to the gym. Entertainment Tonight reports that The Voice coach opened up about her new figure during a June 8 appearance on Today where she dished to Hoda Kotb about her impressive weight loss.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, the star confirmed earlier this week at the CMT Awards on June 6 that dropping the pounds was down to a thyroid issue, which she went into more detail about on the morning show while serving as Hoda’s co-host in Kathie Lee Gifford’s absence.

“My auto-immune disease is, like, gone. And I’m, like, 37 pounds lighter!” Clarkson exclaimed on Today as she showed off her new slimmed down body.

Confirming for the first time just how many pounds she’s lost over the past few months as fans have repeatedly noticed her weight loss, Kelly put her new diet down to the book The Plant Paradox.

“It worked wonderfully for me. It’s, like, 37 pounds, like that’s a side effect,” Clarkson said on June 8, admitting that although she was happy to have lost an impressive number of pounds that she was mainly excited about the fact that she no longer has to be on medication for her thyroid issue.

“Here’s the best part, y’all. It’s not even the weight,” Clarkson told Kotb on the NBC morning show. “I mean, I know the industry loves the weight gone, but for me it wasn’t really the weight, for me it was [that] I’m not on my medicine anymore.”

Kelly then went on to confirm while speaking with Hoda that she didn’t even do any working out to shed the pounds, instead joking that she focuses more on drinking wine than heading to the gym.

“I don’t work out,” the mom of two said of how her weight loss was all down to diet. “I mean, I should, [for my] heart and stuff. I do wine instead.”

Kelly also dished a little more on her diet while confirming her very impressive 37-pound weight loss, revealing that she still eats everything she enjoyed before, including cake and chicken, but instead opts for a healthier option by swapping out some of the ingredients when she prepares her meals.

Clarkson’s recent weight loss – and her confession that it was more about taking care of her thyroid issue than dropping the pounds – comes shortly after the “Love So Soft” singer admitted that she really doesn’t put too much stock in what other people think of her appearance.

Speaking to Redbook during a cover feature in November 2017, she admitted that she learned pretty early on in her career that people often are more interested in how she looks than whether or not she’s actually healthy.

“No one actually cares about your health. They just care about aesthetics,” confessed Clarkson. “It’s when I’m fat that I’m happy.”

The singer and former American Idol winner then said that she no longer spends her time trying to please others when it comes to the way she looks. Kelly said, “People should just concentrate on their own lives and their own health and their own happiness, and whatever that looks like for you, be happy with it.”

The Inquisitr previously confirmed that Kelly will be returning to The Voice for later this year, reuniting with fellow coaches Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, and Jennifer Hudson this fall for another season of shows after winning Season 14.