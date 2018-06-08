Brandi Glanville Flaunts Her Assets In A Sheer Black Lace Dress In Los Angeles

Brandi Glanville is not afraid to strut her stuff.

Former Real Housewives star Brandi Glanville was a model many, many years ago, but she proved that she’s still got model good looks when she strutted her stuff on the Boobs for Babes red carpet in Los Angeles last night.

According to the Daily Mail, Brandi Glanville wore little more than a sheer black lace dress while participating in the so-called bachelor auction, which took place at the El Rey Theater.

She paired the barely-there dress with a pair of stiletto pumps, which showed off her long, thin legs to the world.

The auction, which benefitted the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, also saw Brandi having more than a grand time for herself, as she flirted with the “hot property” that was up for auction.

Check out some of the pictures from the event below.

The mother of two put the past far, far behind her — as fans of the show know, she was married to Eddie Cibrian for many years. But, in 2009, he cheated on her with LeAnne Rimes. The couple would go on to divorce in 2010, and for a long time, Brandi Glanville and LeAnn Rimes traded barbs in the press and on social media for a variety of reasons. Most of the reasons had to do with the fact that Glanville was worried about the influence that Rimes had on her two children with Cibrian — however, now the duo have seemed to bury the hatchet, if only for the sake of the kids.

Brandi Glanville and Eddie Cibrian have two children — Mason, 14, and Jake, 10 — and Eddie, of course, married LeAnn in 2011. Despite all the struggles, Eddie and LeAnn have no children together, which has often been the subject of many a gossip column. Speculation has ranged from the fact that LeAnn can’t have children, to the fact that Eddie Cibrian, an underemployed actor, can’t afford to have any more offspring.

Whatever the truth of the matter, it’s a good thing that Brandi Glanville is back in the news for all the right reasons — recently, she’d been in the news because she’d called out Amber Portwood — and she seemed to be having a good time at the event while raising money for a good cause.