An East Hampton party got out of hand ending with one arrest

The party is over in an East Hampton enclave, and neighbors are angry with the homeowners whose teen daughter had a post-prom party that got way out of control, leading to one arrest. Investment banker Marc Spilker and his wife, Diane allowed their daughter Carly to have a party that went on into the wee hours of the morning that also involved teen drinking.

PageSix says that police were called to a neighbor’s house near Further Lane at 6:30 a.m. when they found a 19-year-old bleeding on their lawn. Conor P.D. Harkins, a student at Hamilton College required Narcan (used for opioid overdose) from an EMT to be revived. Harkins had reportedly broken the front gate of the house, then the front door, and bled all over the entry hall of a home previously owned by ABC’s George Stephanopoulos and his wife, Ali Wentworth (the current owners were not home, and another neighbor called the police).

At this time Harkins has been charged with two felonies, burglary, and criminal mischief, but most of the anger in the neighborhood is being aimed at the Spilkers who through the party in the first place.

“There was obviously underage drinking into the wee hours, and they let this drunken boy wander off. They should have looked for him or called the police.”

Neighbors on Further Lane include Jerry Seinfeld and Jann Wenner.

The Daily Mail posted a photo of Conor Harkins, a Manhattan resident in handcuffs being led into the police station. Harkins, whose father is a managing partner at the law firm of Harkins Kovler lives in Fifth Avenue apartment overlooking Central Park.

EMTs said when they arrived on the scene, Harkins was “barely breathing from an overdose.”

A party-goer told police that the group which attended the party took a bus at midnight from Manhattan out to East Hampton for the post-prom party. The person said that around 6 a.m. Conor’s behavior started to change and his friends wanted to take an Uber back to Manhattan. But in the car, Harkins was acting strangely and after about a mile he jumped out and fled the car, with his friends continuing on to the city.

Harkins jumped a fence and broke into the house where he was found, ransacking it. He flipped takes and ripped out screens causing around $10k in damage to the interior. A construction worker found him on the lawn.

After he was revived and taken to the hospital, he said he had no memory of going to that house.

“I don’t know how I ended up at that house you found me at.”

Harkins’ family posted $5k cash bail after he was arraigned on Saturday after spending Friday night in jail.