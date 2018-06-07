Trump: North Korea’s Kim Could Be U.S. Guest If Summit Goes Well

President Trump says North Korean dictator may look 'favorably' on coming to the United States following a successful summit.

President Donald Trump believes North Korean dictator Kin Jong-un may be willing to visit the United States if all goes well at next week’s scheduled summit in Singapore, Fox News reported.

“Certainly if it goes well. And I think it will be well-received. I think he would look at it very favorably,” President Trump said Thursday during a joint press conference with Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. “I think that could happen.”

President Trump is scheduled to meet with the North Korean dictator next week for a historic summit that could determine terms for denuclearizing the Korean peninsula.

While it may seem a bit far-fetched at this point, with both nations posturing ahead of the meeting at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island, the last year saw some substantial shifts in the rogue nation’s commitment to get rid of nuclear weapons.

UPDATE: The venue for the Singapore summit between @POTUS and Leader Kim Jong Un will be the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island. We thank our great Singaporean hosts for their hospitality. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) June 5, 2018

Kim visited South Korea twice, marking the first time a North Korean leader crossed into the south since the end of open conflict during the Korean War.

He later went as far as inviting the media to witness the destruction of a nuclear test site inside his own nation and released three Americans being held there as a sign of goodwill ahead of the talks.

Despite the obvious overtures to peace and a reunification of Korea, there have also been several challenges and, at times, fiery rhetoric between both Trump and Kim.

During one such provocation, President Trump threatened Kim with “fire and fury,” then after the initial inroads to a summit between the leaders, Kim threatened nuclear war and called Vice President Mike Pence “a political dummy.”

Those statements led President Trump to send a letter to Kim canceling the summit, but tensions subsequently subsided and the planned meeting went back into planning.

Uncredited/Korea Summit Press Pool / AP Images

As the Inquisitr reported Thursday, the cooling of tensions on the peninsula have caused Kim’s approval numbers to increase in South Korea.

South Korean’s now trust Kim by about 80 percent given the new atmosphere, according to the report.

Detractors, however, want to remind people that North Korea still detains somewhere between 80,000 to 120,000 people in political prison camps, according to the report.

With the historic meeting less than a week away, the world will be holding its collective breath to see if it signals the beginning of true peace for the region, or end in another round of heated rhetoric.

The eyes of the world will certainly be focused on Singapore.