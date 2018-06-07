Las Vegas Shooting 911 Audio Released

It has been eight months since the worst mass shooting in recent U.S. history took place in Las Vegas, and now authorities are releasing chilling audio that came into 911 that night as well as rooftop video from the horrific event. That night, Stephen Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay resort, attacking 22,000 concertgoers and causing mass pandemonium as people were running for their lives to get away from the gunshots.

“Police released video from a camera atop the Mandalay Bay resort that provided a bird’s-eye view of the country music festival where 58 people died and hundreds were injured on October 1,” according to DailyMail.com. Even more were traumatized as Paddock, using assault-style rifles, spent around 10 minutes firing on the innocent people attending a Jason Aldean concert at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

“Police also released 518 calls made to the emergency dispatcher from witnesses. Screams and pleas for help, descriptions of people falling amid rapid gunfire, and breathless questions about what to do next emerged in 911 audio made public,” added DailyMail.com. First names are heard but last names are bleeped out. It all helps to further paint a picture of the chaos and fear that gripped Las Vegas and the entire nation watching the horror unfold.

David Becker / Getty Images

“It’s the fifth batch of records made public without comment by Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo or his department. The FBI in Las Vegas also declined to comment… Lombardo has said investigators don’t know a motive for the attack and he doesn’t think one will be determined,” according to 8NewsNow.com, the local CBS station in Las Vegas. The other four dates that records were released were all in May. Those dates were specifically 2, 16, 23 and 30. The material, which included some police body camera video, shooting reports, dispatch logs as well as other evidence, was released under a court order.

While the investigation remains ongoing, authorities seem to believe that Paddock was a lone actor and not tied to international terrorism. Ever since this happened, hotels and resorts around the country have been reexamining their policy of not disturbing guests who keep their “do not disturb” signs on their doors for long periods of time, as Paddock did. This allowed him to bring up to his room an incredible amount of guns and ammunition without detection. It creates a fine line for the hotel industry, who needs to figure out a balance between guests’ privacy and public safety.