‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry’s Ex-Girlfriend Dominique Potter Tells All, When Did They Start Dating?

Dominique Potter is dishing on what really happened between her and Kailyn Lowry.

Kailyn Lowry’s ex-girlfriend, Dominique Potter, isn’t happy about the way their relationship has been portrayed on the currently airing season of Teen Mom 2 and after lashing out at her former partner on Twitter, she’s telling all about what really went down between them.

Although the Teen Mom 2 star recently claimed she and Potter were nothing more than friends, Potter confirmed to Radar Online on June 7 that they actually embarked on a committed relationship with one another in November 2017.

“Kail and I met two years ago at a private event in Jersey,” Potter explained. “We went to Atlanta the second week of November. November 14 was the actual day. She wanted the title.”

In November, during an episode of her podcast, Coffee Convos, Lowry admitted that she was dating a woman but wouldn’t say who that woman was. Meanwhile, as their relationship continued, Potter said Lowry began to question her about potential cheating when she was likely cheating herself.

As Teen Mom 2 fans may have heard, Lowry admitted at the end of last month that she was actually trying to get back together with Javi Marroquin at the end of last year before he began dating their co-star, Briana DeJesus. Months later, with Potter in the dark, the couple’s relationship came to an end due to what Potter said were “trust issues.”

Although the couple did reunite briefly in February, Potter said that Lowry wouldn’t go public with her, even though she had been okay with doing so months prior. Now, Potter realizes that Lowry didn’t want anyone to know she was in a relationship because she wanted to be able to live with her “cards open.”

“If people think you’re single they’re going to flirt with you. She didn’t want to lose that constant attention from other people,” Potter said.

Moment I stop havin fun wit it I’ll be done wit it. No explanations. pic.twitter.com/XK53ySs0YQ — DP (@dp_one_four) April 4, 2018

According to Dominique Potter, her romance with Kailyn Lowry continued until earlier this month when she revealed that she had hooked up with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, when they were dating.

“She did cheat on me with Javi,” Potter said. “That was out of her own mouth. She said they hooked up. She said they even discussed hooking up.”

On Twitter, Lowry recently shared a series of tweets in which she admitted that she didn’t handle things “properly” between herself and Potter.

