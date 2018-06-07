Mackenzie Standifer Debuts Baby Bump On Instagram Despite Quitting Social Media

Mackenzie Standifer removed herself from the spotlight after more Ryan Edwards drama ensued. It has been a difficult year for the reality star, especially after the substance abuse issues were revealed. Edwards entered treatment last year for heroin addiction after some particularly disturbing footage of him driving Mackenzie Standifer aired on Teen Mom OG.

The couple has been married for a year, and they are currently expecting their first child together. According to Us Weekly, Mackenzie Standifer returned to her old Instagram account to debut her baby bump. She ditched social media because of the bullying she had been enduring but gifted her account to a friend because of the value of being an influencer. As a gift to fans, a photograph of Standifer was posted to the account showing the reality star with her growing baby bump.

A lot has changed over the last few months. Mackenzie Standifer revealed her pregnancy last season on Teen Mom OG. The reaction from Ryan Edwards caused a stir among fans. He wasn’t as joyful as she was, which caused concern among viewers. Since then, Edwards was reportedly caught cheating on Standifer. There has been no official comment on the rumors from either party, but their social media presence has disappeared.

Last month, Maci Bookout was granted a restraining order against Ryan Edwards. While things got sorted out, he was not allowed to see the son they shared. Mackenzie Standifer has been vocal about her distaste for Bookout since last year when she accused her of exploiting her husband’s heroin addiction. As viewers watched this play out on television, there was a sense of sorrow for the newlywed. Standifer has stood by Edwards through it all, and now, she is carrying his baby while more chaos unfolds.

It is unclear how much Mackenzie Standifer will be filmed for Teen Mom OG. The season ended earlier this year and there has been some talk of filming happening again. Standifer was glowing in the latest photo, something fans noticed immediately. She is excited about welcoming her second child this fall, something that has been on her mind since announcing the pregnancy on the show. Ryan Edwards’ parents have been vocal about their excitement regarding a new grandchild, especially because they have been seeing Bentley less.

As her pregnancy progresses, fans hope Mackenzie Standifer will share updates. Leaving social media was something she had to do to alleviate some of the stress. Sharing a photo was a nice surprise for fans who are hanging in there hoping she may return at some point. Standifer has not commented about whether or not she is staying with Ryan Edwards, but that appears to be the case.